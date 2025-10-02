Super Falcons legend Asisat Oshoala has begun her journey to greatness by winning an award in her first season in the Saudi Women's Premier League

The former Liverpool star joined Al Hilal after winning the 13th Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco last July

Oshoala boasts of several European titles, including two UEFA Women's Champions League trophies

Asisat Oshoala has been named the Saudi Women's Premier League player of the Month for September 2025

The former Barcelona star featured for Nigeria during the 13th Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco last July.

The 30-year-old scored Nigeria's opening goal in their 3-0 win against Tunisia on July 6, setting the pace for the country to excel at the WAFCON.

Super Falcons player Asisat Oshoala during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand. Photo by: Chris Hyde - FIFA/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

The Super Falcons legend was initially dropped by coach Justine Madugu in a build-up match against France, but eventually made the 24-woman squad.

Oshoala won her fourth WAFCON title after the Super Falcons came back from behind to beat Morocco 3-2 in the final.

Oshoala wins hearts of Saudi fans

Six-time African Women's Football of the Year, Asisat Oshoala, joined Al Hilal from BAY FC after a successful WAFCON outing.

In her first month, the Super Falcons legend scored a total of three goals, making two assists in the Saudi Women's Premier League.

The 30-year-old got nominated for the Player of the Month award, where she claimed 37,560 votes (56%), followed by Al Ahli forward Ibtissam Jraidi with 44%, while Al Nassr striker Clara Luvanga pulled 1%, per Punch.

Assisat Oshoala's form has helped Al Hilal to a perfect start, with three wins from three matches and no goals conceded.

Her closest rival, Moroccan forward Ibtissam Jraidi, also made an impact with three goals and two assists in the opening round of fixtures, but couldn’t prevent Al Ahli from suffering one defeat.

Meanwhile, Tanzania forward Luvanga leads the scoring charts with four goals and one assist from three games for defending champions Al Nassr, who are aiming for a fourth consecutive league title, per Daily Post.

Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala wins Player of the Month Award in the Saudi Women's Premier League. Photo by: Naija_PR.

Source: Twitter

Mixed reactions trail Oshoala's award

Nigerians have commended Asisat Oshoala for transforming Al Hilal since joining the club. Read them below:

@el_concindo said:

"Saudi defenders still dey use Google Maps find am for pitch. 😂"

@Growwithamaka wrote:

"This is so beautiful

"Nigerians always find a way to show their talent and show how strong they are. Super proud of her more wins to her."

@KryFiKairos added:

"Saudi league already moving quicker with women’s football than half of Europe. Oshoala didn’t even need time to adjust, she just walked in and reset the standard."

@Growwithamaka said:

"Nigerian to the word. We always find our way to represent

"I’m really really happy for her because I know how hard she has worked to get to this position

"Wishing how many more amazing wings."

Asisat Oshoala scores against Barcelona Femeni

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala was on the scoresheet as Bay FC were beaten 5-2 by Barcelona Femeni.

The thrilling encounter took place on Tuesday night at PayPal Park, a soccer-specific stadium in San Jose, California.

Source: Legit.ng