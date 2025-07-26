Nigeria are aiming for their tenth title at the 13th Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

The Super Falcons will face the Atlas Lionesses in the final at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat on Saturday night, July 26

The people of Kaduna state have thrown their full weight behind a Super Eagles star ahead of the encounter

Super Falcons will take on host Atlas Lionesses in the 13th Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat at 9 pm on Saturday, July 26.

Nigeria overpowered South Africa 2-1 in the semi-final match in Casablanca on Tuesday, July 22.

The first goal of the encounter came through captain Rasheedat Ajibade in the 45th minute as she calmly converted a penalty kick, beating South Africa goalkeeper Andile Dlamini.

Super Falcons are ready to take on Morocco in the 13th WAFCON final in Rabat. Photo by: Adekunle Ajayi.

In the 59th minute, Banyana Banyana forward Linda Motlhalo equalised through a spot-kick, sending Chiamaka Nnadozie the wrong way.

A few seconds before the final whistle, Michelle Alozie delivered a moment of magic as her powerful finish past the South African goalkeeper ignited wild celebrations among Nigerian fans, per Punch.

We wish you well - Ayinde

The mother of Super Falcons midfielder Halimatu Ayinde, Catherine, has thrown her support behind her daughter and the entire team ahead of the 13th Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) final.

In a post on X, Catherine said the people of Kaduna State are excited with the performance of the midfielder throughout the tournament.

She added that the joy of Nigeria is to see the team win their tenth title in Rabat. She said:

"We the family of Halimatu Ayinde are wishing you players good luck. God Almighty will be with you people and bring the cup back home."

Super Falcons midfielder Halimatu Ayinde is playing a crucial role for Nigeria at the 13th WAFCON in Rabat, Morocco. Photo by: Elsa - FIFA/FIFA.

Ayinde acknowledged support from village people

Super Falcons midfielder Halimatu Ayinde said the team will not disappoint when they file out against Morocco in the final.

In a post on X, the FC Rosengard of Sweden player said Nigeria have set their eyes on the trophy and nothing will stop them.

The FIFA U20 silver medallist said the team has laboured and trained hard for the tournament, and the only thing left is for them to succeed. She said:

"One Nation, One Dream! 💚 The entire nation is backing me and my Super Falcons sisters as we chase Mission X together! 🏆✨ We rise as one! 🦅.

"Final training session done, Eyes on the prize.🏆 This one means everything for my team, my family and my country! 🇳🇬 We’ve prayed, we’ve sacrificed, we’ve trainned. Now it’s time to give it our all with the help of God 🙏."

Ayinde explained how she sneaked to play football barefoot with boys on the street of Kaduna, per CAF.

Fans react

@Molatsportgist_ said:

"Wishing you all success and injury-free game."

@YinkaTinuade wrote:

"I hope you ladies are well refreshed & recharged. Give it all you've got, the whole nation is behind you and the grace of God is with you. All the best Super Falcons! 💪."

@Chinedu37377649 added:

"When this battle is over y'all shall wear the crown 👑 🥇 🏆...

"Joy is coming."

Ordega has our support - Akpenwuan

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Benue indigene, Henry Akpenwuan, has drummed support for Francisca Ordega and the Super Falcons ahead of their encounter against Algeria.

He said the people of Benue had watched her grow and develop into an exceptional footballer.

