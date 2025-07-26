Manchester United endured a dismal outing last season, finishing 15th on the Premier League table

The Reds also missed a chance to finish strongly after losing the Europa League final to Tottenham

Head coach Ruben Amorim has a message for the fans as preparations for the new season continue

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has warned the fans to prepare to “suffer” with the new Premier League season three weeks away from starting.

United had a poor outing last season, finishing 15th in the Premier League table, their worst position in nearly 40 years, despite having two managers.

Ruben Amorim during Manchester United's 2-0 win over Aston Villa. Photo by James Gill.

Source: Getty Images

They had the opportunity to finish the season on a high note with the UEFA Europa League final, but lost to Tottenham Hotspur, thus missing out on Champions League football next season.

Amorim warns Manchester United fans

Amorim will take charge of his first full season, having only replaced former manager Erik ten Hag, who was sacked in December.

The club have only reinforced his squad with two players, Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford.

Aside from those two, the transfer activity has not been smooth, particularly after the club spent nearly two months chasing Mbeumo.

The club is struggling to nail down targets and has not been able to move out unwanted players, with only Marcus Rashford joining Barcelona on a season-long loan.

Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony are yet to receive concrete offers, and Amorim confirmed that he would be open to integrating them into the team if the club doesn't receive good offers.

He added that the club have expectations of prices and if those are not met, the rival clubs waiting to take advantage in the final minutes of the window will be disappointed.

“I'm ready to receive the players. They have more competition. If they want to play in the World Cup, they need to play. I'm happy with that because I'll have more options. If they have to fight each other to play, for me it's perfect,” he told Sky Sports.

Ruben Amorim with Manchester United fans after the pre-season match against Leeds in Sweden. Photo by Catherine Ivill.

Source: Getty Images

Ahead of the new season, the Portuguese manager also warned the fans to be ready to go through the rough ride with that team while staying positive.

“We need to be really careful when we sign players. If we start the season with this squad, I am happy. We are going to suffer, but that feeling of bonding is really important. The spirit is positive,” he added.

According to Manchester United’s official website, the Red Devils will participate in the Premier League Summer Series, where they will face West Ham, Everton and Bournemouth.

They will kick off the season against last three seasons’ runners-up Arsenal at Old Trafford.

Source: Legit.ng