Nigeria will face host Morocco in the 13th WAFCON final at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat on Saturday night, July 26.

The Super Falcons beat reigning champions Banyana Banyana 2-1 in the semifinal encounter played at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco, on Tuesday evening, July 22.

Nigeria took the lead in the 45th minute as captain Rasheedat Ajibade calmly converted a penalty kick, beating South Africa goalkeeper Andile Dlamini and heading into the break.

Super Falcons will take on Morocco in the 13th WAFCON final at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat. Phptp by: Adekunle Ajayi.

Source: Getty Images

The Banyana Banyana responded to Nigeria in the 60th minute as Linda Motlhalo converted a penalty to make it 1-1 after Osinachi Ohale fouled a player in the penalty box.

In the 94th minute, Michelle Alozie delivered a moment of magic as her powerful finish past the South African goalkeeper ignited wild celebrations among Nigerian fans and teammates.

Ordega injured

Super Falcons winger Francisca Ordega will not be available for the WAFCON 2024 final due to injury.

In a post on X, the Al-Ittihad player was spotted on the sideline during a buildup to the semi-final match against South Africa.

Despite receiving medical treatment from the doctor, the former Washington Spirit player has been advised to stay out of the crucial encounter.

Super Falcons winger Francisca Ordega will not feature in the 13th WAFCON final against Morocco in Rabat. Photo by: Zhizhao Wu.

Source: Getty Images

Ordega confirms injury

Veteran winger Francisca Ordega has confirmed that she will not be available for the WAFCON final.

In a post on Facebook, the former Rivers Angels star promised to return better and stronger after recovery.

She expressed optimism that her teammates will overpower Morocco and get her 5th WAFCON title. Ordega said:

"God plans are best, injuries comes when you least expected.

"For some days now have been nursing injury which kept me out from the tournament, nothing hurt more than sitting on the sideline watching others do what you love to do most.

"As a professional soccer player, I take every setback as a blessing. I will be back stronger and better 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 in between getting my 5th WAFCON tomorrow by his grace".

Fans react

Torkuma Timothy Dzever said:

"Can't wait to celebrate your victory sister Francisca Mlumun Ordega .

"Wishing you a speedy recovery."

Stephen Tyobanga wrote:

"By the grace of God you will cliche it and I wish you quick recovery our queen."

Judith Benson added:

"Sorry about that, I wish you quick recovery.God knows best.

"By his grace that 5th WAFCON medal will surely be possible tomorrow 🙏🏽🙏🏽."

Super Falcons coach Justine Madugu fielded Francisa Ordega against Algeria in their Group stage match, per Punch.

Ordega also played an important role in Nigeria's 1-1 draw against Portugal in a pre-WAFCON friendly match in Lisbon on June 24, per Nation Sports.

Ordega has our support - Akpenwuan

Legit.ng erlier reported that a Benue indigene, Henry Akpenwuan, has drummed support for Francisca Ordega and the Super Falcons ahead of their encounter against Algeria.

He said the people of Benue had watched her grow and develop into an exceptional footballer.

