Jose Mourinho has reignited his rivalry with Pep Guardiola, criticising the Manchester City manager's goalkeeper choices

He also slammed former club Chelsea, claiming their Club World Cup participation was primarily for selling jerseys

Despite PSG’s loss to Chelsea in the final, the tactician branded the French club as the season’s “big winners”

Portuguese tactician Jose Mourinho took his former club Chelsea and long time rival Pep Guardiola in his latest interview as he discusses the just-concluded Club World Cup.

The 62-year-old, who is now in charge at Turkish club Fenerbahce, reignited his feud with Guardiola, as he also discussed their heated El Clasico battles from their time at Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The rivalry was so intense it reportedly drove Guardiola to take a year-long break after leaving Barcelona.

Mourinho seized the moment to jab at Guardiola’s goalkeeper choices, saying via GB News:

"If you die with your idea, you're stupid. Coaches must adapt. Playing from the back with a wooden goalkeeper is tough.

"Guardiola had Joe Hart, the best English goalkeeper, but wanted Claudio Bravo. Then he signed Ederson."

Mourinho takes swipe at Chelsea

The former Chelsea manager also slammed the London club, claiming their Club World Cup participation was more about “selling jerseys” than sporting glory.

He praised Cole Palmer for his standout season but downplayed their semi-final run, comparing it to pre-season tours. He added via Yahoo:

“This World Cup title only matters for Chelsea because they’ll sell a lot of jerseys with the logo."

He also praised Paris Saint-Germain’s historic season under Luis Enrique, who led PSG to their first Champions League title with a 5-0 thrashing of Inter Milan—the largest margin in a final.

Despite PSG’s 3-0 loss to Chelsea in the Club World Cup final, Mourinho called them the “big winners” for their European dominance, especially after losing their star player.

Mourinho targets Victor Boniface

Meanwhile, Turkish club Fenerbahce have set their sights on signing Super Eagles forward Victor Boniface, who is expected to leave the club this summer.

The Istanbul-based club have reportedly prepared a bid of €40 million, a Turkish Super League record bid to convince Bayer Leverkusen into selling the former Royal Union Saint-Gilloise forward.

Victor Osimhen’s €75 million release clause could overshadow Boniface’s transfer fee if Galatasaray secures him permanently.

Boniface nearly left Leverkusen in January for Al-Nassr, who agreed to a €60 million deal with the German club. However, Al-Nassr ultimately chose Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran instead.

Mourinho tipped for Man United return

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has emerged as the surprise frontrunner to take over the managerial role at the Old Trafford outfit, with current boss Ruben Amorim reportedly ready to resign.

The Portuguese tactician, who replaced Erik ten Hag in November, has overseen a disappointing run of form that has left the Red Devils languishing in 16th place in the Premier League.

