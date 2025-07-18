Wyn Davies, "Wyn the Leap," passed away at 83, leaving a profound, enduring legacy in British football history

He played for 11 clubs, earned 34 Wales caps with six goals, and won Newcastle’s historic 1969 Fairs Cup trophy

Manchester United, Newcastle, and Bryan Robson paid heartfelt tribute to his significant north-east football influence

A former Manchester United striker, Wyn Davies, known as the "footballer who could fly," has passed away at the age of 83.

Known for his exceptional heading ability, earning him the nickname "Wyn the Leap," Davies played for 11 clubs over a 20-year career, including Newcastle and Manchester City.

He earned 34 caps for the Wales' national team, scoring six goals and left a lasting legacy at Newcastle, where he played 181 league games from 1966 to 1971, scoring 60 goals.

Known as "The Mighty Wyn," he helped the Magpies to the 1969 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup, which was their last major trophy until the recent EFL Cup, per the BBC.

England legend Bryan Robson called him a "childhood hero," in a tribute on Thursday.

His family announced his passing with "deep sadness."

Niece Kasey Allsup wrote, "Rest in peace, Uncle Ronald Wyn Davies.

Newcastle and the Football Association of Wales expressed condolences, with the club message stating:

"Our thoughts are with Wyn’s family and friends. Starting at Locomotive Llanberis and Caernarfon Town while working in a slate quarry, Davies joined Wrexham before moving to Bolton.

"In 1966, Newcastle signed him for a club-record £80,000. He later played for Manchester City and controversially joined rivals Manchester United.

Manchester United also released an official statement stating the club is saddened by the passing away of a former player.

"All at Manchester United are saddened to receive the news that our former centre-forward, Wyn Davies, has passed away, aged 83.

"Wyn’s United career was a short one, during a difficult spell for the Reds that eventually led to our relegation from the First Division the following season.

"But many fans retain fond memories of his efforts during this period, and strong affection remains for him throughout British football – particularly in the north-east, where he was a significant influence on the budding career of a young Magpies fan by the name of Bryan Robson!

"Writing in his 2007 autobiography, Robbo spoke of Davies – known on Tyneside as 'The Mighty Wyn' and 'The footballer who could fly' – with great affection."

