Chelsea Football Club has announced the death of their former player, who passed away at the age of 70

The two-time UEFA Champions League winners are still in the celebratory mood of their 2025 FIFA Club World Cup triumph over Paris Saint-Germain

Liverpool, Wrexham and and other football clubs have paid their last respect to the legend, including the fans

Former Chelsea star Joey Jones has passed away at the age of 70 on Tuesday morning, July 22

Jones signed for Chelsea ahead of the 19981/82 season for £34,000 from Wrexham, playing a crucial role in their team during the Third Division.

The Wales legend was part of the player that helped the London team gain promotion into the second division in the 1983/84 season.

Wale international Joey Jones during his playing days for Chelsea FC in the third division in England. Photo by: @FrankMSinclair.

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea mourn Jones

FIFA Club World Cup winner Chelsea have been thrown into a state of mourning following the death of their former player, Joey Jones.

According to their official website, Jones came at a time when the club was at their lowest ebb, sticking with them by being an integral part of the team.

The Premier League giants said the defender remains one of the greatest characters to have worn the jersey. The statement read:

"It is with great sadness that Chelsea Football Club has learned of the passing of our former player, Joey Jones, at the age of 70.

"All at Chelsea send our deepest condolences to Joey’s family and friends."

The Wales international died nine days after the club won the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the USA.

Jones joined Chelsea when they were in the third division but guided the team to gain promotion into the first division in the 1984/85 season, scoring two goals in 91 appearances.

He was named the Player of the Season at the end of the 1982/83.

Liverpool defender Joey Jones during a First Division match against West Ham at Anfield, England. Photo by: Tony Duffy/Allsport.

Source: Getty Images

Liverpool mourn club legend

20-time English Premier League winners Liverpool have joined the football community to mourn the passing away of their legend, Joey Jomes.

According to the Liverpool website, the attitude and commitment of the defender earned him the affections of the club during his playing days.

The club statement read that the Wales international played during their 3-0 win against Borussia Monchengladbach to win their first European Cup, per BBC.

Jones won the League, European Cup, and UEFA Cup with the Reds before his move to Wrexham. It read:

"The thoughts of everyone at LFC are with Joey’s family and friends at this sad time."

Fans react

@BoltHydro said:

"Rip Joey Jones, thoughts and prayers are with his family 🙏🏽."

@MiningMiranda wrote:

"A reminder that beyond the game, legacy lives in character and impact. Joey Jones inspired many on and off the pitch. Our prayers go to his loved ones."

@ankurpandeyIND added:

"Joey Jones was more than just a footballer, he was a symbol of passion, grit, and loyalty. A true legend who gave everything for the badge. Rest in peace, Joey.

"Your legacy will never be forgotten. 💔🙏."

