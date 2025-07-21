Remo Stars Sports Club won the Nigeria Premier Football League title in the 2024/25 season

The Ikenne-based club became the first privately-owned club to win the title in the NPFL era

The club owner has rewarded last season’s best player with a brand new SUV for his heroics

Remo Stars Sports Club owner has rewarded the team’s best player last season with a brand new SUV after helping the club win the Nigeria Premier Football League title.

Remo Stars, the club founded in 2010won their first-ever NPFL title in the 2024/25 season after many years of coming close to winning it.

Olamilekan Adedayo with his SUV gift after he was voted Remo Stars player of the season. Photo from @poojamedia.

Source: Twitter

According to Premium Times, they became the first privately owned,Stars' club to win the league in the NPFL era after Ocean Boys won the Nigeria Premier League in 2006.

They were also the first club from Ogun State to win the league title since its creation in 1976 and the first from the South West since Julius Berger in 2000.

Remo Stars owner gifts best player a car

Remo Stars fans have voted attacking midfielder Olamilekan Adedayo as the club's best player in the title-winning 2024/25 season.

As noted by Transfermarkt, Adedayo scored seven goals and one assist in 32 games, including the lone goal in the 1-0 win over Niger Tornadoes, which secured the championship.

Club president Honourable has rewarded the midfielder with a brand new SUV estimated to be worth ₦30 million, leaving the player in tears.

Nigerian football fans applauded the gesture, claiming it is a testament to the club’s investment in the development of football in the country.

@saodami1 wrote:

“Congratulations to him. Man was really outstanding last season and a very important factor in them winning the league.”

@Wealth_Labz wrote:

“That’s how you reward discipline and dominance. Real leaders recognise effort and invest in their warriors.”

@Markshg wrote:

“This is one of the fastest ways to grow our league. How beautiful 🤩. The team owner is actually a great person, and he has so much passion for the entire Nigerian football for doing this❤️🇳🇬🤗”

@the_TechGuy100 wrote:

“Ommor, Lekan deserves to be where he is today. Man has been playing his heart out week in week out. Congratulations to him!!”

Olamilekan Adedayo gets emotional after receiving SUV from Remo Stars president. Photo from @PoojaMedia.

Source: Twitter

The president announced a cash gift of ₦25 million for the men's team for winning the NPFL, and ₦10 million for finishing in the top four in the second season in the women's league.

He also awarded ₦5 million to the club's academy, Beyond Limits, for winning the second edition of the Gothia Cup in Sweden recently, while the supporters' club got ₦2 million.

Osimhen gifts Remo Stars players cash

Legit.ng previously reported that Victor Osimhen gifted Remo Stars players a cash gift of ₦10 million after winning the Nigeria Premier Football League title.

The Galatasaray forward had a video call with the manager Daniel Ogunmodede, with whom he worked in the national team, extending his congratulations to the team.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng