Timini Egbuson debunked womaniser rumours on The Culture League podcast, questioned by Victor Boniface

He emphasised Nollywood's demanding schedule leaves little time for romance, contrary to his "bad boy" image

The 37-year-old popular actor expressed contentment with his busy career and peaceful personal life

Nigerian actor Timini Egbuson has addressed long-standing rumours about his personal life during a lively exchange on The Culture League podcast.

In a viral clip which has since gone viral on the internet, Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface playfully put Timini on the spot.

The Bayer Leverkusen forward boldly presented the question to the Nollywood actor, asking, “Are you a womaniser?”.

Timini Egbuson says he is not a womaniser. Photo: _timini.

Known for his charismatic roles and “bad boy” persona on screen, Timini has often been referred to as a ladies’ man.

However, the 37-year-old star was quick to dispel the notion, as per Daily Post.

He opened up about the demands of his acting career, saying he has a packed schedule in Nollywood and there is little room for romance. He said via OneJoblessBoy on X:

"A lot of people assume that I'm a womanizer, but I'm not. In the past 2,3 years, Nollywood has taken over my life.

"So there is no room for that, except you are unserious.How do you even find the time? From being on set all day, then coming back at 11pm - tired.

"I don't have the capacity for that. So, I'm not as in the streets as people may think.

"In reality, sometimes when I get home I take a shot of drink when I'm prepared to sleep alone."

He further expressed contentment with his current lifestyle, saying hustling and finding peace make him happy.

Meanwhile, fans have taken to the comment section of the post to react.

@Ilychapo replied:

"The combo of bovi and boniface mad gon, awon werey meji."

@Prof_diaries disagreed with Timini's response:

"If you believe this, I have 10 acres for 3m naira in Banana Island I can sell to you. Legit."

@duchessbidex said:

"Bovi is looking at him like he is very sure he is lying. Almost like he knows his babe sef and he knows Timini is giving us lamba."

@TinaOsagie247 suggested:

"All guys on that set know what's up, they re not taking that lamba. Just look at Boniface and Bovi."

@CruxChinonso posited:

"Bovi Dey look am like see person wey I get him original tape for archive.. Dey yarn first!"

@JamesBr45162209 wrote:

"Boniface don catch timini for secrete strip ckub before see as he just dey look am make he dey lie dey go."

Victor Boniface of Bayer 04 Leverkusen looks on during the 1.Bundesliga match against Borussia Dortmund at BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany on May 11, 2025.Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.

