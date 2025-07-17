The Ballon d'Or power rankings took a new shape after the just-concluded 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

Chelsea shocked the world by humiliating UEFA Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain in the final

Ballon d'Or favourite Ousmane Dembele was anonymous, while Cole Palmer was named the best player

The Ballon d'Or power rankings have taken a big shift after the first of its kind 2025 FIFA Club World Cup was concluded on Sunday, July 13.

UEFA Europa League Conference League winners Chelsea beat Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain in a humiliating fashion.

Blues' star man Cole Palmer put on a show against PSG, scoring two identical goals and setting up new signing Joao Pedro for the third goal in the first half.

Palmer's performance and Ousmane Dembele’s poor outing has caused a shift in the 2025 Ballon d'Or race which the Frenchman was favourite to win.

Legit.ng looks at the updated Ballon d'Or power rankings after the Club World Cup final, as first called by TNT Sports.

Dembele drops places on Ballon d'Or power rankings

1. Lamine Yamal

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal has ascended to the top of the power rankings after favourite and closest challenger Dembele had a poor outing at the just-concluded tournament.

According to Transfermarkt, the Spanish youngster who recently turned 18 scored 18 goals and provided 19 assists in all competitions last season to help Barcelona win the La Liga and Copa del Rey.

2. Vitinha

PSG’s midfield dynamo Vitinha moved up places on the rankings after the tournament, where the only game he had a dip was in the final, during which Chelsea’s midfield of Reece James, Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo.

Vitinha was PSG and Portugal's heartbeat in midfield, and fans believe he could succeed fellow midfielder Rodri as the winner of the Golden Ball.

3. Cole Palmer

Palmer is the man for the big occasions, and this has propelled him onto a podium finish in the latest rankings out of nowhere after helping Chelsea win that inaugural FIFA Club World Cup.

In two finals, which Chelsea won this season, Palmer has contributed to give goals: two goals and an assist in the Club World Cup and two game-changing assists in the UEFA Europa Conference League, and was named the best player in the former.

4. Ousmane Dembele

The French international dropped out of the top three after the Club World Cup proved that Portuguese midfielder Vitinha was PSG’s best player in their historic season, which culminated in the club's first Champions League win.

His return of three goals and assists in four games at the tournament was not enough, as he was anonymous in the final, threatening Robert Sanchez’s goal once.

5. Raphinha

Barcelona and La Liga's best player, Raphinha, remains on course for a top-five finish. Yamal's brilliance, coupled with his age, knocked the Brazilian off the ladder after scoring 34 goals and providing 22 assists in all competitions.

6. Nuno Mendes

7. Achraf Hakimi

8. Mohamed Salah

9. Gianluigi Donnarumma

10. Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe picks his Ballon d'Or winner

Legit.ng previously reported that Kylian Mbappe picked Ousmane Dembele as his winner for the 2025 Ballon d'Or ahead of Barca star Lamine Yamal.

Mbappe acknowledged that Yamal had a fantastic season, but his France national teammate deserved it after leading PSG to their first Champions League title.

