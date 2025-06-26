Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has shared some of his experiences while growing up in Lagos as a teenager

Victor Osimhen has shared some of his childhood experiences while growing up in Lagos State.

Osimhen was born in Olusosun, a remote area of Lagos State, to Elder Patrick and Mrs. Christianah Osimhen in 1998, as the youngest of six siblings.

The 2023 CAF Player of the Year did not hold back while granting an interview with Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, at his house.

Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray gestures during the UEFA Europa League match against Ajax at Johan Cruijff ArenA on January 30, 2025 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Photo by: Ben Gal/BSR Agency

Source: Getty Images

I did legal jobs as a teenager- Osimhen

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen revealed that he did lots of menial jobs while growing up to support his family.

As seen in a trending video on social media, Osimhen said he drew inspiration from his elder brother, who took up the responsibility to support their father.

The prolific striker emphasised that everything he did was to support the family. He said:

“At a young age, I had to go out on the street to do jobs legally like selling gala, pure water, I did bus conductor, and I did agent for Baba Ijebu.

“I did everything just to earn money to support the family. My elder brother was the one taking care of all of us as he used to sell newspapers at Ojota. Most of the hustling spirit that I have was gotten from him because he is a hard worker.”

Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray looks on during the Super Lig match against Fenerbahce at Rams Park, Istanbul, Turkey on February 24, 2025. Photo by: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

My father wept after the death of my mother- Osimhen

Victor Osimhen said his father broke down emotionally when his mother passed away.

The AFCON silver medallist said he stayed with his parents and six others in a room before her death.

The 26-year-old said his late mother, Christianah Osimhen, had a better-paying job and supported his father when she was alive.

Osimeh said his mother died a peaceful but sorrowful death. He said:

“My parents stayed in one room with seven children. My mother passed away, she was the one supporting my dad because she had a better job, but both of them were like five and six (cooperative).

When she passed away, I saw my dad for the very first time a grown man like that crying. My dad is so strong, but the death broke his heart.

“Imagine telling your wife you'll see her later when you come back from travel and then you get a call after four five days that your wife slept and did not wake up. It was a peaceful and sorrowful death; it was devastating for the whole family.

“She was the one supporting us and helping her husband after her death there were challenges for my dad.”

Victor Osimhen scored a total of 37 goals for Galatasaray in the 2024/25 season, guiding them to a domestic double, Transfermarkt.

According to YahooSports, the co-owner of Manchester United INEOS are reluctant to pay the Napoli forward the initial £300,000.

Heroic welcome for Osimhen

Legit.ng erlier reported that Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen got a heroic welcome at his childhood home in Olusosun.

This is coming weeks after the 26-year-old returned for his holidays in Nigeria.

The 2023 CAF Player of the Year got mobbed by excited children who were eager to associate with the football star.

