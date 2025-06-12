John Mikel Obi is one of the wealthiest Nigerian footballers who has an appetite for luxurious cars

The former Chelsea midfielder’s exotic cars range from a Bentley to a Range Rover, and he is also said to own a Rolls-Royce

The footballer is also one of the highest-earning Nigerian footballers, with an annual salary valued at $6 million

John Mikel Obi, one of Nigeria’s most successful footballers, does not just have a trophy cabinet filled with titles; he also has a garage packed with some of the world’s most luxurious cars.

Known for his calm presence on the pitch and classy personality off it, Mikel Obi has turned his love for cars into an enviable collection that screams wealth, power, and elite taste.

In a 14-year international career between 2005 and 2019, Mikel Obi played 91 times for Nigeria, scoring six goals. Photo by Marc Atkins

Source: Getty Images

Over the years, the former Super Eagles captain has made headlines for his impressive fleet of vehicles, with the total value reportedly exceeding N600 million, Car Mart reports.

From powerful Bentleys to rugged yet sleek Range Rovers, his garage offers a blend of elegance, performance, and status.

A peek into Mikel Obi’s exotic garage

Mikel Obi’s car collection is a celebration of success and reward for a career that spanned clubs in England, China, Turkey, and Kuwait.

Mikel Obi is one of the richest Nigerian footballers who has acquired huge wealth as a result of their talent and hard work. Photo by Shaun Botterill

Source: Getty Images

With an estimated net worth of $45 million, as reported by Tribune Online, the Chelsea legend has used his wealth to surround himself with some of the most sought-after luxury automobiles in the world.

The cars in Mikel Obi’s fleet

1. 2010 Bentley Continental GT – $180,000 (₦273 million)

Mikel’s Bentley Continental GT is arguably the jewel of his garage.

A symbol of prestige, the 2010 model is known for its turbocharged 12-cylinder engine and exquisite interior design.

The vehicle combines top-tier performance with unmatched luxury, making it the perfect ride for someone of the midfielder’s calibre.

2. 2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class – $75,000 (₦113 million)

Another exotic car in his collection is the 2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

Renowned for its premium comfort, powerful engine options, and refined styling, this luxury sedan is ideal for both executive appearances and relaxing drives.

The E-Class stands out for its build quality and driving experience.

3. Range Rover Sport – $60,895 (₦92 million)

For comfort and rugged elegance, the Range Rover Sport is a must-have.

Mikel Obi’s version offers a plush interior, advanced suspension, and off-road capabilities that make it one of the most desirable SUVs among Nigerian celebrities.

4. Mercedes-Benz G500 – ₦43.6 million

A favourite among celebrities and business moguls, the G-Wagon is both a luxury SUV and a statement piece.

Mikel Obi’s G500 comes with superior off-road abilities and a commanding design that makes it stand out wherever it goes. Built to impress, it’s another powerful addition to his growing fleet.

5. Rolls-Royce (Rumoured) – $120,000+

Though unconfirmed, Mikel is rumoured to own a Rolls-Royce, a top-tier car associated with wealth and royalty.

Known for its custom design, hand-crafted interiors, and whisper-quiet rides, a Rolls-Royce would be right at home in Mikel’s luxurious garage.

Additional cars

Mikel also reportedly owns a black Range Rover Sport, a Mercedes 360, and other sedans that further round out his fleet.

While not all models are publicly confirmed, it's clear that his collection reflects a love for both performance and prestige.

Sabinus marvels at Osimhen’s ₦369m Lamborghini

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Victor Osimhen is on holiday in Lagos and has been receiving Nigerian influencers and friends, one of which was comedian and content creator Sabinus.

As seen in a video shared on social media, comedian and skitmaker Sabinus visited the Galatasaray forward at his Lagos mansion and was seen at the garage with some other influencers.

He was seen resting his back on Osimhen's Lamborghini Urus and acting surprised while pressing his phone, possibly after discovering the SUV cost about ₦369 million.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng