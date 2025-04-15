Former Inter Milan and Super Eagles forward Obafemi Martins shows off luxury Lagos mansion and exotic car

Martins scored over 100 goals across Europe, America, and Asia while playing for teams like Newcastle United

The football star's career is matched by an enviable lifestyle built on hard work and speed

Obafemi Martins, famously known as “ObaGoal,” has thrilled fans across the globe with his electric pace and goal-scoring ability on the football pitch.

From the streets of Lagos to stadiums in Milan, Newcastle, Seattle, and Shanghai, the former Super Eagles star built a career that dazzled both fans and teammates alike.

Obafemi Martins had a stellar career in England and was regarded as one of the best strikers in the Premier League during his spell with Newcastle United. Photo by Hamish Blair

Source: Getty Images

Martins made his mark at Inter Milan in the early 2000s, where, as seen on Transfermarkt, he netted 28 goals and won two Coppa Italia titles for the Italian giants.

After a successful stint in England with Newcastle United and later with Birmingham, where he scored the winning goal against Arsenal to win the League Cup in 2011.

Martins also had a good career in Germany with Wolfsburg, before taking his talents to the United States with Seattle Sounders and later to China, playing for Shanghai Greenland Shenhua, where he continued his prolific scoring form.

His ability to adapt and perform in different leagues cemented his reputation as one of Nigeria’s finest forwards, and his trademark backflip goal celebrations are still etched in fans’ memories.

Inside ObaGoal’s lavish Lagos mansion

In 2018, Martins, who is reportedly worth around $25 million by Celebrity Net Worth, gave fans a glimpse into the rewards of his successful football journey when he unveiled his new mansion in Lagos.

The mansion, located in a highbrow area of the city, boasts modern architecture, plush interiors, and a serene environment worthy of a football legend.

Martins shared photos of the stunning home on social media, along with one of his expensive luxury cars, which further highlights his taste for the finer things in life.

Known for his sleek rides, Obafemi’s car collection includes Bentleys, Ferraris, and Lamborghinis, a reflection of the lifestyle his football career afforded him.

Martins’ legacy that still inspires

Despite retiring from international football, Martins remains an icon in Nigerian sports culture.

With 18 goals in 42 appearances for the Super Eagles, the ex-Inter Milan forward represented Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations and the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Martins led little-known Birmingham FC to win the League Cup title in 2011, defeating Arsenal in the final. Photo by Laurence Griffiths

Source: Getty Images

Martins was also part of Nigeria’s bronze-winning team at the 2006 AFCON.

Now living a quieter life off the pitch, Martins’ story remains one of hard work, sacrifice, and global recognition.

From scoring goals in Milan to relaxing in his Lagos mansion, Martins is regarded as one of Nigeria’s richest footballers by many due to his extravagant lifestyle.

Did Martins own a private jet?

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Martins invests his wealth in luxury items, including real estate, cars and yachts, leading to speculation that the former footballer owns a private jet.

Martins is $25 million rich, even though his sources put his accumulated wealth at $35 million, most of which were estimated from salaries and endorsements.

There was no proof that Obagoal owned a private jet, and possibly flew chartered flights and fans only attributed it to him because of his wealth and flashy lifestyle.

Source: Legit.ng