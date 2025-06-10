Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has hailed Cristiano Ronaldo for leading Portugal to win the 2025 UEFA Nations League title

Selecao das Quinas defeated Spain 5-3 via penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw during regulation time

Portugal legend Ronaldo scored his 138th international goal, becoming the oldest player to score in the final

Cristiano Ronaldo led Portugal to the 2025 UEFA Nations League title at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Sunday, June 8.

The 40-year-old scored the 61st-minute equaliser, forcing a 2-2 draw against Spain in regulation time before Portugal won 5-3 on penalties.

The Real Madrid legend has now won two UEFA Nations League titles.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal lifts the UEFA Nations League trophy after his team's victory during the UEFA Nations League 2025 final match against Spain in Munich. Photo by: Alexander Hassenstein.

Source: Getty Images

Scaloni priases Ronaldo

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has officially congratulated Cristiano Ronaldo for leading Portugal to victory against Spain in the UEFA Nations League final.

According to Sportskeeda, the Argentine revealed that the 40-year-old's exceptional leadership guided the team from the beginning of the tournament till the last day.

The Deportivo La Coruna legend said Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will continue to give football fans their best until the day they retire. He said via Bolavip:

"For me, Portugal's legend, Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentina legend Lionel Messi will stop being good when they retire.

"Beyond their age, they are guys who not only represent a lot by playing, but also by being there, that's a lot.

"I want to congratulate Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo because they played a great game. I also congratulate Spain, who ended up losing on penalties. It was a great game."

Lionel Scaloni, head coach of Argentina, during a Copa America quarter-final match at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Photo by: MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

Argentina ready to compete- Scaloni

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni revealed that his side can take on any European team.

According to Daily Post, the former U20 national team coach said his first hurdle is to beat Colomboa when they meet today.

He confirmed the availability of the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi for the encounter. He said:

"If we come up against any European teams, we would definitely compete. The differences are minimal, but we are ready to go head-to-head with them. Everything is so even nowadays, but yes, we would compete, I have no doubt."

Scaloni led Argentina to win the 2021 Copa America and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Fans React

Legit.ng compiled responses from Cristiano Ronaldo supporters after Argentina’s coach congratulated Portugal on their Nations League victory. Read them below:

Isaac De Chan said:

"Messi no fit congratulate."

Amadin Marvellous wrote:

"The real Lionel knows the REAL GOAT 🐐🇵🇹."

Wizzy Blink added:

"Ever since scoloni became Argentina coach he's been really learning maturity from MESSI.

"GOAT EFFECT."

Ronaldo defends Yamal

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo has cautioned against placing unnecessary pressure on Spain international Lamine Yamal.

The Real Madrid legend praised the Barcelona youngster, stating that the 17-year-old has the potential to rule the football world in the coming years.

The Manchester United legend emphasised that Yamal is still at the beginning of his career and has yet to accomplish his dreams.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng