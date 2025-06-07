Tokunbo cars, imported second-hand vehicles from countries like the US, Canada, and parts of Europe, offer Nigerians affordable and reliable alternatives to new cars

The report highlights ten dependable tokunbo vehicles, including the Toyota Solara, Hyundai Santa Fe, and Nissan Micra, all priced between N3 and N5 million

These cars are well-suited for various needs, from fuel efficiency to family transportation, and are relatively easy to maintain in Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

Fairly used or second-hand cars imported from countries like the US, Canada, or parts of Europe are referred to as "tokunbo" in Nigeria.

Tokunbo cars are typically less expensive than brand-new models. Photo Credit: Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Many believe that these vehicles are often in better condition than locally used ones and are typically less expensive than brand-new models.

Here are ten trustworthy tokunbo vehicles that cost between N3 and N5 million, as highlighted by The Nation.

Toyota Solara (2003–2004) – The Sporty Coupe

This vehicle features a dependable Toyota engine, a sleek two-door design, and a convertible option. For anyone who desires the reliability of a Camry with a sporty twist, this is ideal. In Nigeria, repairs and maintenance are easy because it shares most of its parts with the Camry. While the 4-cylinder variant maintains fuel efficiency, the V6 version produces more power. Check for sun damage, which is common in Nigeria's hot climate, on the leather seats and interior trims.

Hyundai Santa Fe (2004)

This is an affordable entry into the SUV market. The vehicle is a sleek Korean SUV with a comfortable interior and respectable performance. Later variants came fully equipped with a V6 engine, while earlier models did not. It's decent for light travel or family use—comfortable and elegant in its own right. Just be cautious—some models have electrical issues. Keep an eye out for this in particular when you're ready to purchase.

Nissan Micra (2002)

This car’s exceptional fuel efficiency makes it ideal, given the rising cost of fuel. Drivers love the 2002 Micra for its powerful engine and compact size. It is dependable and easy to park. You can find second-hand models in excellent condition in Nigeria, though most are Tokunbo. It’s perfect for small business owners and carriers, particularly in Ibadan. Additionally, it is ideal for short-distance errands and school runs. You might think this car should cost N2 million, given its age.

Honda Civic (iRobot – 2006–2011)

This car’s futuristic, dependable, and stylish interior makes it a great buy. It was dubbed "iRobot" due to its futuristic dashboard appearance. For good reason, this generation of the Civic is popular in Nigeria. It is resilient, strong, and nimble. It is a pleasure to drive due to the digital speedometer and the comfortable ride. When considering a purchase, avoid low-mileage cars and look out for transmission problems in poorly maintained vehicles.

Toyota Camry (2002–2006) – “Big Daddy”

This vehicle is perfect for long-distance driving, has affordable parts, and is dependable. People refer to it as "Big Daddy" or "Big for Nothing." Despite its large size, it runs smoothly and handles like a sedan. Both working professionals and transporters use it extensively. It is ideal for family rides and ride-hailing services.

Hyundai Accent (2006)

This vehicle has a smooth ride and is incredibly fuel-efficient. You may be surprised to learn that the 2006 Accent is now more expensive than when it first came out. People value its fuel economy highly. It can operate on a low fuel budget and is ideal for daily commutes. However, it is not the best option for large families or those who carry a lot of luggage.

BMW E46 (1998–2005)

The E46 is a beloved compact luxury sedan. It has a sporty, elegant, and distinctly German vibe. When properly cared for, driving it is a pleasure. Its maintenance is the main challenge. You need both a budget for high-quality parts and a competent mechanic. Northern Nigeria (Kano, Kaduna) is the ideal place to find it, as the drier environment helps reduce corrosion.

Honda Pilot (2004–2005)

The Pilot offers plenty of room, comfort, and functionality. It's excellent for logistics or large families. However, in terms of fuel, it is a little thirsty. On high-mileage vehicles, watch out for oil consumption and worn-out suspension. It is great for road trips and features three rows of seats. Simply choose one with a spotless maintenance record.

Danfo (Commercial Bus)

A Danfo bus is a business. At one point, this vehicle cost less than N3 million, but now it costs between N3.4 million and N3.6 million. Anyone entering the transportation industry would be wise to invest in it. It is feasible for commercial use and has significant potential profitability. Set aside money for minor body repairs and rebranding when purchasing.

Mazda Tribute (2004–2005)

In the Nigerian market, Mazda's Tribute is reasonably priced despite being frequently overlooked. Since it's basically a Ford Escape with Mazda parts, the parts are readily available and reasonably priced. If you want an SUV but can't afford a RAV4 or CR-V, this is a sensible choice. It shares parts with the Ford Escape. It is spacious and durable.

Many believe used cars are typically less expensive than brand-new models. Photo Credit: Contributor

Source: Getty Images

FG moves to clamp down on importation of used cars

Legit.ng reported that an industry shakeup is underway, as the federal government has unveiled new strategies to clamp down on unregulated importation of used cars.

The regulators in this industry will, with one move, clamp down on the activities of illegal importers, and also encourage local production.

Speaking in a meeting in Lagos, the Director General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Mr. Joseph Osanipin announced that the regulator would be enforcing stricter dealership regulations.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng