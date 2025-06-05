Super Eagles are the 2025 Unity Cup winners after beating Jamaica on penalties in the final

Eric Chelle acknowledged the mini-tournament as an opportunity to assess new players for the team

The manager has identified a major weakness in the team ahead of the friendly against Russia

Super Eagles boss Eric Chelle has identified a key weakness in the team after the 2025 Unity Cup and ahead of the international friendly match against Russia.

Nigeria won the 2025 Unity Cup after beating West African rivals Ghana 2-1 in the semi-final and Jamaica on penalties in the final after a 2-2 draw in the 90 minutes at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Eagles are not done with the international break and will face Russia in an international friendly in Luzhniki tomorrow, June 6, 2025, as the Europeans return to football years after a FIFA ban.

Chelle points out Super Eagles' weakness

According to The NFF, Chelle acknowledged that the Unity Cup would be an avenue to try new players in different roles, when it was confirmed Nigeria would be participating.

“We’re looking forward to taking part in the Unity Cup as it will give us the chance to try out a few new players in different roles, helping us to strengthen our squad before the matches in September and October,” he said.

The manager made good on his words and, in his assessment of the team, has highlighted a major flaw ahead of competitive games later this year.

“We conceded so many goals during these Unity games, especially when we lose the ball and we can’t win it back and after a cross. We need to work on that, but the reality is I think we create something new about the game project about the identity of the team,” he told Proudly Austin.

“So the identity of the team, you know, we made a lot of high pressure on the ball, and I think it’s great, we are doing that. We have some quality, but we have some weaknesses, so we need to continue and work again, work again and focus on our identity, our working project.”

“The reality is we need to work because we have some weaknesses. Like in defence, we need to improve, work physically, do some high pressure during 60 or 70 minutes,” he concluded.

Chelle called up different squads for the Unity Cup and Russia friendly, but has revised the second squad after the games in London.

Multiple players, including Stanley Nwabali, Ola Aina, and Nathan Tella, withdrew. NPFL stars Saviour Isaac and Sodiq Ismaila were drafted into the new squad.

Brentford star Benjamin Fredericks, who was called up from London for the Unity Cup, also made the cut, while Russia-based Olusegun Olakunle also earned his first call-up.

Chelle explains Osimhen snub

Legit.ng reported that Eric Chelle explained why he snubbed Victor Osimhen from the Super Eagles squads for the Unity Cup and friendly against Russia.

The manager confirmed that he is protecting the striker from the risk of injury as he continues to engage in negotiations over joining a new club next season.

