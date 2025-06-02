West Ham United have announced that Nigerian youngster Elisha Sowunmi has signed a professional contract

The 17-year-old Sowunmi has been at West Ham since he was five, playing through all the ranks at the London academy

Though there is no indication yet where his international future lies, he is eligible to play for Nigeria through his parents

West Ham United have announced that Nigerian youngster Elisha Sowunmi has signed his first professional contract at the club after a promising season with the U18s.

Sowunmi joined the West Ham academy as a five-year-old with the U9s group and played at levels up until the U18s, where he had his breakout year last season.

Elisha Sowunmi celebrates after scoring for West Ham in the U18 Premier League Cup. Photo from @elisha.sowunmi.

Source: Instagram

He finished the 2024/25 season as the U18s top scorer with 16 goals and five assists, including two hat tricks, and has been rewarded with his first pro, joining fellow Nigeria-eligible star Emeka Adiele to go pro.

Sowunmi reacts to signing professional contract

The club announced the news of their bright prospect signing his first professional contract through their official website.

The 17-year-old who helped the club win the U18 Premier League Cup, during which he provided the assist for the winning goal for another Nigeria-eligible star, Josh Ajala, expressed his delight at going professional.

“It feels good to have signed my first professional contract. Being a professional footballer is something I’ve thought about for so many years, so for it to finally happen is such a great feeling,” he said.

“I’ve come through the age groups with players I’ve grown up alongside, so to see all of us reach this point together is really special. Hopefully, we can all keep pushing and improving with the U21s.”

He is primarily a winger, but can play anywhere across the frontline, including as a number 10 and as a striker. He described the just-concluded season as the best of his career so far.

“This season has definitely been one of my best,” he added. “Scoring goals and winning the Premier League Cup was amazing. It’s been a season that I’ll always look back on with pride.”

He is not resting on his laurels as he looks forward to stepping to the next level with the U21 next season, during which he could get first-team opportunities.

Elisha Sowunmi playing for West Ham against Manchester United in the U18 Premier League Cup. Photo by Manchester United.

Source: Getty Images

“It’ll be a challenge at times, but I’m already raring to go and so excited for next season,” he concluded.

West Ham’s move to sign him to a professional contract is a move to secure his future amid interest from other clubs, including those abroad.

According to Football Insider, Belgian giants club Brugge have been tracking his progress for months and were ready to make a move to sign him before he signed the contract.

