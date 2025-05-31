Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan will face off in the UEFA Champions League final later tonight

PSG are hoping to win the treble, while Inter will want to avoid going trophyless at Allianz Arena

Opta's supercomputer has predicted the outcome with the French champions heavily favoured

Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan will face off in the UEFA Champions League final tonight at the Allianz Arena in Munich, and a supercomputer has predicted the outcome.

Paris Saint-Germain are French Ligue 1 champions, while Inter Milan failed to retain their Italian Serie A title, losing it to Napoli by one point on the final day.

Ousmane Dembele training at the Allianz Arena ahead of the UEFA Champions League final. Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates.

Source: Getty Images

Inter Milan are three-time champions, last winning the tournament under Jose Mourinho in 2010, while Paris Saint-Germain have never won the competition.

Inter last reached the final in 2023, losing to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, while PSG lost their last final in 2020 under Thomas Tuchel to Bayern Munich.

Opta predicts Champions League winner

According to Opta Analyst, Luis Enrique’s side are favourites to win their first title, while Inter are predicted to lose their second final in two years.

The Supercomputer predicted that PSG would come out on top in 44.6% of the 10,000 pre-match data-led simulations inside 90 minutes, while Inter did so in 29%.

The game goes to extra time and potentially penalties in the remaining 26.4% of sims. Overall, PSG are the favourites to win the trophy according to our model, which ranks their chances at 56.6% to Inter’s 43.4%.

Luis Enrique eyes history

PSG boss Luis Enrique is keen to make history as the first manager to win the Champions League for PSG.

“We know what kind of football we want to play and now we just need to go out and do it to our full potential,” he told UEFA.com.

“All players and coaches dream of playing in a Champions League final, but most don't get the chance. We want to be the first ones in Paris to win the Champions League and make history.”

He had previously won it in 2015 with Barcelona, during which he also won the treble. The UCL win also came in Germany, in the city of Berlin.

Lautaro Martinez celebrates after scoring for Inter Milan against Barcelona in the semi-final. Photo by Jonathan Moscrop.

Source: Getty Images

Lautaro Martinez charges Inter teammates

Inter captain Lautaro Martinez has urged his teammates to produce a perfect performance if they want to win the trophy.

“We need the perfect performance,” added the striker in his press conference, he told a press conference.

“Being captain does put more responsibility on me, but I always say every match must be like a Final for us. Only one team can win the trophy, but the important thing is that we give everything we’ve got. We must only think positively.”

Enrique masterminded a win against Arsenal

Legit.ng reported that Enrique masterminded a win against Arsenal in the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League, to seal a final spot against Inter Milan.

PSG beat Arsenal 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium before beating them 2-1 at Parc des Princes to progress and leave the Premier League club empty-handed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng