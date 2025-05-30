Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente believes Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal has the potential to win the Ballon d’Or multiple times based on his current form

The 17-year-old played a key role in Spain’s penalty shootout victory over the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League quarterfinal in March

Yamal also delivered a standout 2024/25 season with Barcelona, helping the Catalan club win both La Liga and the Copa del Rey

Luis de la Fuente has named Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal in Spain’s squad for the UEFA Nations League semifinal against France.

The 17-year-old is set for another showdown with Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe on the international stage.

Spain booked their place in the semifinal after edging past defending champions Netherlands in the quarterfinal.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente announces the list of players, including Lamine Yamal ahead of the UEFA Nations League football match against France. Photo by: Dennis Agyeman/ AFP7 and MANAURE QUINTERO.

La Fuente says Yamal deserves Ballon d’Or award

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has tipped Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal to win the Ballon d’Or multiple times, praising the youngster’s remarkable start to his career.

According to Barca Blaugranes, the former Spain U23 boss lauded Yamal’s maturity and performance at such a young age, urging him to remain humble if he hopes to reach the top.

De la Fuente added that with continued growth, Yamal will become an even more formidable player in three to four years and will be a force across Europe. He said:

“He and his club are doing very well. He’s remarkably mature for his age; he handles situations with ease and natural confidence. Let’s be aware that he’s 17 years old and a footballer who could become a legend.

“He’s a footballer with a great future, but we’re still seeing the Lamine of today. The Lamine of three or four years from now will be even better. If he’s healthy, we’ll have a great footballer, a legend.

“Sometimes small details decide it [the Ballon d’Or]. I don’t know when he’ll win it, but he’ll win. He’s destined to repeat this feat.

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates with the trophy during the match against Villarreal at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium. Photo by: Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates.

God's hand on Yamal- La Fuente

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has described Lamine Yamal as a player blessed with a divine touch, attributing the 17-year-old’s remarkable talent to “God’s magic.”

De la Fuente emphasised the importance of proper management for Yamal’s continued growth, noting that coaching will play a crucial role in guiding the youngster’s exceptional abilities. He said beinSports:

“God’s magic touches him, he’s special. You have to know how to manage him.

We’ll have to see this season, but the most important thing is that he continues to work like the professional he is.”

Yamal enjoyed an outstanding 2024/25 season with Barcelona, scoring 18 goals and registering 25 assists across all competitions, per Transfermarkt.

Zidane praises Lamine Yamal

Legit.ng earlier reported that Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane has openly praised Barcelona’s whiz kid Lamine Yamal for his stunning performance in the 2024/25 season.

The FIFA World Cup winner highlighted the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final, where the 17-year-old showcased his dazzling footwork by slicing through the Inter Milan defence before curling a sensational strike into the top corner from the edge of the box.

The Juventus legend revealed he had never witnessed such a goal throughout his playing and managerial career.

