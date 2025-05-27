Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has praised Barcelona star Lamine Yamal for his outstanding performances this season

The 17-year-old played a key role in helping the Catalan side win both the 2024/25 La Liga title and the Copa del Rey

The Spanish international is reportedly set to sign a contract extension with Barcelona until 2031 and will be handed the iconic number 10 jersey once worn by Argentine legend Lionel Messi

Zinedine Zidane has expressed admiration for the performance of young star Lamine Yamal.

The French football legend is best remembered for his stunning left-footed volley against Bayer Leverkusen in the 2002 UEFA Champions League final and for guiding Real Madrid to Champions League titles in 2016 and 2017 as manager.

The 52-year-old also led the club to three consecutive UEFA Champions League finals, solidifying his legacy with the European giants.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona warms up before the La Liga EA Sports match against Villarreal CF in Spain. Photo by: Flor Tan Jun.

Source: Getty Images

Zidane's take on Yamal

Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane has openly praised Barcelona’s wizkid Lamine Yamal for his stunning performance in the 2024/25 season.

According to Goal, the FIFA World Cup winner highlighted the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinal, where the 17-year-old showcased his dazzling footwork by slicing through the Inter Milan defence before curling a sensational strike into the top corner from the edge of the box.

The Juventus legend revealed he had never witnessed such a goal throughout his playing and managerial career. He said:

“Lamine Yamal's second half against Inter... I've NEVER seen anything like that in my life! To see someone with such control on the pitch, it's amazing. We all enjoy watching him play.”

Despite the Spain international’s strong performance, Barcelona were eliminated in the semifinal by Inter Milan, losing 7-6 on aggregate following an extra-time winner from Davide Frattesi.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona looks on during the LaLiga match against Espanyol in Spain. Photo by: Alex Caparros.

Source: Getty Images

Yamal nominated for La Liga U23 player of the season

Two-time La Liga winner Lamine Yamal is among the nominees for the U23 Player of the Season.

According to Tribuna, Yamal is competing alongside his teammate Pedri, Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham, and Arda Guler.

The Spanish international played a key role in Barcelona’s success during the 2024/25 season.

Legit.ng compiled reactions following comments made by Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane.

Sweet Gail said:

"The man said the truth but some Madrid fans are not happy with his statement."

StephCurry wrote:

"Even rivals are confessing about this kid @17. When Guardiola talk they say "it's because he's a Barça fan". Lamine Yamal is another gift to football."

Mustapha Abdullahi Haruna added:

"I think Zinedine Zidane never got to see Mbappe and Vinicius play that's why he said this 🤣🤣."

Ibrahim Bashir said:

"Not gonna lie He almost gave us a hearts attack."

George Ziah Jr. wrote:

"But, yet still Real Madrid fans were insulting him. Anyways, we the FC Barcelona fans have blessed to have Lamine Yamal playing FC Barcelona."

Bastoni says Yamal is exceptional

Legit.ng earlier reported that Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni has heaped praise on Barcelona’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, calling him the best player he has ever faced.

Bastoni said Inter have learned from their mistakes in the first leg and plan to adjust their approach for the second leg at San Siro.

He emphasised that the Nerazzurri are ready to go the extra mile to overcome Barcelona’s attacking threat and secure a win.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng