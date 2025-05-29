Arsenal earned more than Chelsea in Europe even though the Gunners failed to win any major trophy in the 2024/25 football season

Mikel Arteta’s men earned €117 million from the Champions League while Chelsea secured just €22 million for their UEFA Conference League win

Champions League participation remains significantly more lucrative than winning the Conference League

Chelsea may be celebrating their UEFA Conference League victory, but when it comes to financial gains from European football, it is Arsenal who top the earnings chart among English clubs this season.

The Blues produced a brilliant second-half display in Wroclaw to beat Real Betis 4-1 and secure the UEFA Conference League title.

Chelsea players lift the Conference League trophy after defeating Real Betis 4-1 in the final. Photo by Richard Heathcote

Source: Getty Images

According to Sky Sports, goals from Enzo Fernandes, Nicolas Jackson, Jadon Sancho, and Moises Caicedo overturned an early deficit to cap a memorable night for manager Enzo Maresca in his first season at Stamford Bridge.

While the trophy marks Chelsea's first piece of silverware since 2022 and makes them the first English side to win all major European competitions, the financial reward tells a different story.

Arsenal earns more than Chelsea in Europe

Despite their European success, Chelsea’s total earnings from the UEFA Conference League amount to approximately €22 million, Football London reports.

The figure includes group stage bonuses, performance-based rewards, and their final win over Real Betis.

While the amount is not insignificant, the Conference League offers far less in terms of revenue compared to its senior counterparts, the Champions League and Europa League.

Arsenal, who returned to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals for the first time since 2009, made more profits than their London rivals Chelsea.

Jorginho consoles Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard after the Gunners were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

The Gunners, who were eliminated by Paris Saint-Germain after losing 3-1 on aggregate, were richly rewarded for reaching the final four in Europe’s biggest club competition.

Arsenal earned an eye-watering €117 million, a staggering €95 million more than Chelsea’s overall prize money for winning the Conference League.

Even without a trophy, Arsenal’s financial rewards highlight just how much more rewarding the Champions League can be.

How Chelsea fans reacted

Fans of Chelsea were quick the downplay the importance of earning more money and having no trophy to show for it, taking a shade at Arsenal after their earnings were made public.

One fan @coachxak tweeted:

“You’re saying this because you didn’t win a cup. I know your an Arsenal fan.”

Another Chelsea fan @AgbabuneOv39708 posted:

“It's not all about the money. The fight is to lift a trophy ”

Another fan @InspectorKitso also posted:

“Keep your champions league money we will keep our conference league trophy the set is complete you will celebrate money arsenal fans.”

@USomtochuk62162 tweeted:

“Make them use the money buy European trophy naa.”

@CFCKarter asked:

“How many trophies did Arsenal win?”

The disparity between Chelsea and Arsenal's earnings underscores the gap between the competitions.

Chelsea beat Real Betis to win UECL

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chelsea are the winners of the 2024/25 UEFA Europa Conference League, the fourth edition of the tournament, after beating Real Betis 4-1 in Wroclaw, Poland.

Abdessamad Ezzalzouli opened the scoring for Betis in the ninth minute of the second half, but Chelsea sprang to life in the second half to complete the turnaround.

Cole Palmer showed his brilliance to assist Enzo Fernandez and Nicolas Jackson in the 65th and 70th minutes before Jadon Sancho completed the turnaround in the 83rd minute.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Omoleye Omoruyi, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng