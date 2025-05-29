Nathan Tella has dismissed claims that he rejected Super Eagles call-ups, calling it a wrong perception

The Bayer Leverkusen winger says injury was the reason for missing his previous national team invitations

Tella has reiterated his commitment to Nigeria and has been named as part of the Unity Cup 2025 squad

Bayer Leverkusen winger Nathan Tella has come forward to debunk widespread rumours that he has been intentionally avoiding national team duties with Nigeria.

The 25-year-old Bundesliga star, who switched allegiance from England to Nigeria in 2023, described the narrative as a “wrong perception,” after being accused of snubbing the Super Eagles multiple times.

According to the Daily Post, Tella has only made one appearance for the Super Eagles since his switch and has been noticeably absent from recent call-ups.

The Germany-based winger's repeated absences had sparked speculations among Nigerians and the media, with some accusing the former Southampton forward of being uninterested in representing the three-time African champions.

However, Tella revealed that injuries have been the primary reason behind his withdrawals.

Happy and honoured to represent Nigeria

Tella has stated he his delighted to always represent Nigeria after making a comeback to the national team in over a year, Complete Sports reports.

The 25-year-old star, speaking to the NFF TV, opened up on his long absence from the national team camp, and also debunked claims of snubbing the Super Eagles.

“I’m happy to be back,” Tella said after arriving at the Super Eagles camp ahead of the Unity Cup 2025 in London.

“There’s been the perception that I didn’t want to play for the national team – that has never been the case. I had an injury the last time I got called up.”

The winger also reiterated his pride in representing Nigeria.

“It gives me the chance to connect to my roots, represent the country of my family and myself, and play with some of the best players in the country. It’s a brilliant opportunity to improve as a player and also experience so many things.”

Tella named in Unity Cup squad

Tella has been named in Nigeria’s squad for the ongoing Unity Cup tournament in London, which includes fixtures against Ghana, Jamaica, and Trinidad & Tobago.

Although he started from the bench, Tella was present as Nigeria defeated long-time rivals Ghana 2-1 in their opening match of the mini-tournament.

Tela’s call-up signals a renewed opportunity for the Germany-based winger to stake his claim in the Super Eagles setup under coach Eric Chelle and reconnect with fans and teammates alike.

His public statement helps dispel doubts about his national team commitment and reaffirms his readiness to contribute to Nigeria’s future campaigns, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Nigeria defeat Ghana in Unity Cup

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Jollof Derby arrived in the UK as Nigeria and Ghana contested a 2025 Unity Cup semi-final on May 28 in London.

It was a fight to finish at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, with both teams dominating a half, respectively.

However, the Super Eagles scored two goals before half-time and outclassed the Black Stars to secure a place in the final.

