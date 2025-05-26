Altay Bayindir replaced Andre Onana in United’s final game of the season to gain first-team experience

Onana has kept only 24 clean sheets and conceded 148 goals in 101 appearances for Manchester United

Reports suggest Onana was also rested ahead of international duty and potential commercial commitments

Manchester United wrapped up their Premier League season with a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa on Sunday, but the absence of goalkeeper Andre Onana raised questions among fans.

The Cameroonian goalie, who had been expected to finish a turbulent season with the Red Devils, was not named in the squad. Turkish international Altay Bayindir got the nod in his place.

Andre Onana appears to have played his last competitive game for Manchester United as the goalkeeper could be offloaded in the summer. Photo by Mondadori Portfolio

Source: Getty Images

According to Team Talk, Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim shed light on the decision after the match, clarifying that Onana’s omission was a deliberate move to provide Bayindir with valuable first-team experience.

"Onana was just for Altay to have this experience," Amorim said.

"Sometimes the goalkeepers nowadays need space to play also, to feel important. Goalkeepers need to play, especially when you have competition."

A look at Onana’s troublesome season

Onana’s campaign so far at Old Trafford has been anything but smooth.

Since the Cameroonian goalkeeper's arrival from Inter Milan in 2023, the 29-year-old has made 101 appearances but managed to keep just 24 clean sheets.

More worryingly, Onana has conceded 148 goals, averaging one goal every 64 minutes in the Premier League.

Such statistics have fueled speculation that Manchester United could be in the market for a new first-choice goalkeeper in the summer transfer window after getting fed up with their first-choice goalie.

Reports also suggest that Onana’s absence was influenced by non-footballing reasons.

Journalist Ben Jacobs noted on X (formerly Twitter) that the decision was partially based on giving Onana some rest before he joins the Cameroon national team for upcoming international duty.

Furthermore, Onana is reportedly set to travel to India soon for a sponsorship commitment, making the timing of his exclusion more understandable.

What lies ahead for Onana?

With the transfer window approaching, Onana’s future remains up in the air.

Despite his high-profile signing in 2023, the Red Devils are reportedly considering alternatives in goal.

Adding to the uncertainty, Saudi Pro League newcomers Neom SC have shown serious interest in acquiring the Cameroonian, even preparing a £35 million ($47.4m) offer, according to GOAL.

Andre Onana walks past the Europa League trophy after Manchester United were defeated in the final by Tottenham. Photo by Jonathan Moscrop

Source: Getty Images

For now, Onana’s situation remains uncertain. While Amorim’s statement hints at a tactical squad rotation, the combination of poor form, external interests, and future planning suggests that the Cameroonian’s days in Manchester might be numbered.

Whether he will remain at Old Trafford next season or move on to new pastures remains to be seen.

Onana sets unwanted record

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Onana became the first goalkeeper in history to play in three European competition finals with three different clubs and lost all.

The Cameroonian shot-stopper was in goal during Manchester United's 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Europa League final in Bilbao on Wednesday night, May 21.

The 29-year-old was beaten in the 42nd minute by forward Brennan Johnson, who scored the match-winning goal.

