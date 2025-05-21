Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman have been left out of Nigeria’s squad for the Unity Cup and Russia friendly

The NFF reportedly excused both players due to a demanding club season for Galatasaray and Atalanta, respectively

Goalkeeper Maduka Okoye returns to the Super Eagles, while several regulars and debutants make the squad list

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has released the official squad list for the upcoming Unity Cup and a friendly match against Russia, and notable absentees are Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman.

The Super Eagles duo, who recently finished successful club campaigns in Europe, were omitted from the Nigerian squad list that will face Ghana, and one of Trinidad & Tobago or Jamaica from May 27 to 31, before taking on Russia in a high-profile international friendly on June 6.

Osimhen, who played a crucial role in Galatasaray’s Turkish Super Lig triumph, and Lookman, who helped Atalanta secure UEFA Champions League qualification, have been instrumental in their respective clubs’ success this season.

According to Transfermarkt, Osimhen has scored 36 goals in 40 matches in all competitions while winning the Turkish Cup and Super Lig with Galatasaray this season.

Lookman has also had a productive season with Atalanta, scoring 20 goals in all competitions for the Italian giants despite the team falling short of winning the league title.

Rested but not rejected

According to UK-based Nigerian sports journalist Samuel Omaenikun, both players were likely excused by the NFF after a hectic and physically draining season.

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Omaenikun noted that their omission from the Super Eagles squad does not reflect disciplinary or performance issues.

“Victor and Ademola have been phenomenal this season. Osimhen battled all season-long and still delivered two titles to Galatasaray, while Lookman’s consistency helped Atalanta book a UCL spot,” Omaenikun stated.

“It’s only fair they are given time to recover. This shows foresight from the NFF and coaching crew, prioritising player welfare over unnecessary risks in friendly matches.”

Their absence of Osimhen and Lookman in the Super Eagles set-up offers opportunities for other attackers like Cyriel Dessers, Tolu Arokodare, and Sikiru Alimi to step up and impress the national team selectors.

Fresh faces and familiar names in the squad

Goalkeeper Maduka Okoye makes his long-awaited return after missing recent World Cup qualifiers as the Udinese goalkeeper will compete with Stanley Nwabali for the number one spot.

Coach Eric Chelle retained regulars such as Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Samuel Chukwueze. Team captain Ahmed Musa and Scottish Premiership top scorer Cyriel Dessers also return to action.

Meanwhile, Victor Boniface, another key attacker for the Super Eagles, has been ruled out of the Unity Cup but is expected to feature in the Russia friendly game.

The Unity Cup, to be played in London, serves as a preparatory platform for the Super Eagles ahead of the resumption of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Chelle releases new Super Eagles squad

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has announced two squads to partake in the team's upcoming games in the 2025 Unity Cup and the international friendly against Russia.

After a disappointing end to the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier during the March international break, the Super Eagles will return to action in the Unity Cup in May, before facing Russia in June.

Nigeria will play Ghana in the first round of the Unity Cup on May 28, and if they win will face the winner of the match between Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica in the final, or the loser in the third place match if Ghana wins.

