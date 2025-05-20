Manchester United forward Amad Diallo says he believes he can become one of the best players in the world

The 22-year-old Ivory Coast forward is regaining form after a serious ankle injury earlier in the season

Amad hopes consistent game time will unlock his full potential at Manchester United

Manchester United forward Amad Diallo has thrown his name into the ring alongside world-class talents Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal.

The Ivorian forward has declared his ambition to one day become the best player in the world, which is synonymous with winning the prestigious Ballon d’Or.

The 22-year-old, who has enjoyed a breakthrough season at Old Trafford, believes his talent can put him on par with the biggest stars in world football, if given the opportunity.

Amad, signed by Manchester United for €37 million from Atalanta in 2021, was once considered a future superstar.

After a series of loan spells and limited appearances, the Ivorian winger now seems to be finding his stride under new manager Ruben Amorim.

“I need the game time to show I can play for this club,” Amad said in an interview with Manchester Evening News.

“I believe in my potential. I believe I can be one of the best in the world. I just have to give my best every game.”

Injury setback and road to recovery

Amad's momentum faced a massive setback earlier this year by an unfortunate ankle injury sustained during training in February.

At the time, it was feared that the injury would sideline the 22-year-old forward for the rest of the season.

However, through hard work and determination, the Manchester United winger has recovered ahead of schedule and is now in contention to feature in the upcoming Europa League final clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

Amad’s return is seen as a major boost for the Red Devils, who will be counting on his pace, creativity, and flair on the big stage.

The final offers Amad a golden chance to remind fans and critics alike of what he is capable of.

Who will win the 2025 Ballon d’Or

The competition for football's most coveted individual award, the Ballon d'Or, has entered its final stages.

Goal has released an updated list of favourites for the 2025 award after significant changes occurred following the Champions League semifinals, with a new leader emerging among the top five.

Currently, topping the list is France's PSG forward Ousmane Dembélé, who is having a phenomenal season with Paris Saint-Germain.

In second place is Barcelona's sensational 17-year-old talent, Lamine Yamal, while Brazilian forward Raphinha dropped to third place.

The top five is completed by Inter Milan's Argentinian striker Lautaro Martinez and Liverpool’s leading star, Mohamed Salah.

Amorim wants to win Europa League final

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is focused on securing the Europa League title after an underwhelming campaign in the league.

The Portuguese coach believes the Red Devils can exploit Tottenham Hotspur’s defensive lapses.

The 40-year-old acknowledged that Spurs will be a tough challenge in the upcoming final on Wednesday.

