Victor Osimhen is expected to return to Napoli at the end of his season-long loan spell this month

Osimhen has interests from top European clubs including Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United

His current loan club, Galatasaray, are also heavily interested and have made concrete offers to the forward

Victor Osimhen's future will be permanently resolved this summer when his season-long loan move at Galatasaray ends, and it is unclear which club he will play for next season.

Osimhen has made the most of his opportunity at Galatasaray to cement his status as one of the best strikers in European football, helping the club win trophies and setting personal records.

Victor Osimhen wrapped in the Nigerian flag during Galatasaray's title celebrations. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

There are expectations that he will return to the top European leagues amid interest from Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United, and Juventus, amongst others.

Galatasaray are also unrelenting in their pursuit of his permanent signing, which they have instigated barely a month into his loan move last summer.

Legit.ng looks at four reasons Osimhen's best option is to continue in the Turkish league.

Reasons Osimhen should stay at Galatasaray

1. Champions League football

Galatasaray have automatically qualified for next season’s UEFA Champions League after winning their third consecutive Turkish Super League title. Of all the clubs interested in Osimhen, only Arsenal are guaranteed to play in the competition next season, as at the time of this report.

This is a crucial factor in his decision, and with the Lions in the competition, it could convince him to continue at the club beyond his loan term.

Manchester United’s hopes hinge on winning the Europa League, while Chelsea will wait until the Premier League final day to learn their fate, and Juventus will also wait till the final Serie A day.

2. Galatasaray’s efforts, European clubs’ doubts

The Turkish champions have been clear about their desire to keep the Nigerian forward. According to A Spor, despite the financial constraints, have made efforts to raise the needed funds to trigger his €75 million release clause and meet his salary demands.

This high-level commitment, coinciding with European clubs reconsidering their interest due to the cost of the deal, particularly his salary demands, should be enough to convince him to stay.

3. Osimhen should avoid Saudi Arabia

At 26 and still maturing in his prime years, it is not yet time for Osimhen to move to the Saudi Pro League. The lucrative league is a concrete option if European clubs are unwilling to meet his salary demands, and top Saudi clubs, including Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli, are ready to offer him about double his demands, as noted by Goal.

Opting to remain at Galatasaray could help him continue in European football and not make the move to Saudi Arabia just yet, with fans expecting him to spend his peak years outside Europe.

Victor Osimhen celebrates with the Galatasaray fans after scoring the title-winning goal against Kayserispor. Photo by Huseyin Yavuz/Dia Images.

Source: Getty Images

4. Galatasaray fans' love

Beyond the efforts shown by the board, Galatasaray fans have shown Osimhen the most love in his career and are putting pressure on the Super Eagles forward to continue with their club. No other club fans have done this and are unlikely to do it, whichever club he ends up joining.

Turkish pundit warns Galatasaray

Legit.ng previously reported that a Turkish pundit warned Galatasaray not to trigger Victor Osimhen's €75 million release clause as they intensified efforts to sign him.

Erman Toroglu warned the Turkish champions that such money would only be worth it if they qualified for the UEFA Champions League next season, which they have.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng