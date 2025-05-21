Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi has recounted his experience with Belgium international Eden Hazard during his days in the Premier League

Hazard scored a brace for Chelsea against Arsenal in their 4-1 victory at the 2019 UEFA Europa League final in Baku

The Premier League winner announced his retirement from football in 2023 after four seasons with Real Madrid

Alex Iwobi has shared his first-hand experience playing against Chelsea legend Eden Hazard.

Hazard won the Premier League and La Liga with Real Madrid.

The 34-year-old also played a key role in Chelsea’s triumphs, helping them win two UEFA Champions League titles and one Europa League trophy during his seven-year stint.

Chelsea's midfielder Eden Hazard (L); Arsenal's striker Alex Iwobi (R) during a League Cup semi-final. Photo by: GLYN KIRK/AFP.

Iwobi says Hazard was unstoppable at his peak

Fulham star Alex Iwobi has described Eden Hazard as one of the most unreal players he has ever faced.

In a post shared on X, the Super Eagles forward recalled how the Belgian forward was simply unstoppable during the 2019 UEFA Europa League final, where Hazard scored twice against Iwobi’s former club, Arsenal.

Iwobi highlighted how the then 28-year-old even managed to bully one of Arsenal’s strongest defenders on the night. He said:

“Ola Aina or John Obi Mikel could tell you better because they trained and played with him. I heard he wasn’t great in training, but in matches, he was unreal.”

“There was one game at Stamford Bridge where he scored a mad goal and bodied Coquelin. Coquelin’s my guy (tough and strong), but that day, he knew Hazard was at his peak.”

“I’m not blaming him, anyone could’ve been a victim. Even in the final, what Hazard did was a joke.”

“I can’t remember if I was on the bench, but we were all tapping each other like, ‘Are you seeing what this guy is doing?’

Like, why can’t anyone get him off the ball? At that point, you’re thinking, just foul him, but you can’t. He’s too strong. It was crazy, man. He was a joke.”

The Belgian who joined Real Madrid in 2019 for 89 million euros announced his retirement from football in 2023, per BBC.

Alex Iwobi of Fulham during a Premier League match against Chelsea. Photo by: Ryan Pierse.

Fans react to Iwobi's comments

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video. Read them below:

@PexkRioCFC said:

"Imagine witnessing Hazard and then some bloke says i enjoy Salah more."

@kodjoknights wrote:

"To date, I've never seen or heard anyone talk about Salah this way. Bro Hazard was Ureal 🐐"

@Caitlynbunni added:

"Iwobi calling Hazard the LeBron of football? Delusional! Hazard flopped at Madrid while Salah’s still king."

@babajydo said:

"He was a Special! He was the Prince of Stamford Bridge!"

Iwobi praises Frank Lampard

Legit.ng earlier reported that Alex Iwobi has praised Chelsea legend Frank Lampard for helping him rediscover his form during his Everton days after receiving plaudits this season with Fulham.

Fulham boss Silva has been praised for Iwobi's form, but the England youth international has pointed to where his renaissance started even before he returned to London.

He credited Chelsea legend and former Everton boss Frank Lampard for setting the pace for him to rediscover his form.

