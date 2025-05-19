Sporting Lisbon forward Viktor Gyokeres tops the 2025 European Golden Boot race with 39 goals and 58.5 points

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe sits in second place with 29 goals, just 0.5 points behind Gyokeres

Final league games could determine who claims the prestigious Golden Boot award for the 2024/25 season

Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres is currently leading the 2024 European Golden Boot standings after an extraordinary season in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

The Swedish international has scored 39 goals, amassing 58.5 points, putting him narrowly ahead of global stars like Kylian Mbappe, Mohamed Salah, and Harry Kane.

Viktor Gyokeres poses with the Portuguese league title after winning it with Sporting Lisbon for the second consecutive season. Photo by Patricia de Melo Moreira

Source: Getty Images

Gyokeres’s goal tally is impressive, but because the Portuguese league carries a 1.5-point coefficient per goal, his lead is still vulnerable to competitors from the top five European leagues, where goals count for 2.0 points each.

Mbappe eyes late charge for Golden Boot

Hot on Gyokeres's heels is Kylian Mbappe, who moved into second place with his goal against Sevilla, bringing his La Liga total to 29 goals and 58 points.

With one match left for Real Madrid this season, against Real Sociedad, the French forward could easily overtake Gyokeres by scoring a brace or more.

A goal for Mbappe in that final fixture will give him the edge due to La Liga’s higher coefficient, making this one of the most intense finishes in recent Golden Boot history.

Other notable contenders in the Top 10

While the top two are in a tight battle, several other elite forwards like Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane also had an amazing season and finished among the top 10 strikers for the 2024/25 season.

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring against Barcelona in the El Clasico. Photo by David Ramos

Source: Getty Images

Salah, who guided Liverpool to win their 20th Premier League title, topped the scoring charts in England with 28 goals and is currently third on the rankings.

Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane follows Salah closely, having ended his trophy drought after winning his first-ever trophy when the Bavarians claimed the Bundesliga title as he scored 26 goals to top the scorers’ chart in Germany.

Top 10 Golden Boot contenders for 2025

Viktor Gyokeres (Sporting Lisbon) - 39 goals, 58.5 points

Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid) – 29 goals, 58 points

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 28 goals, 56 points

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) – 26 goals, 52 points

Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) – 25 goals, 50 points

Mateo Retegui (Atalanta) – 25 goals, 50 points

Alexander Isak (Newcastle) – 23 goals, 46 points

Mika Biereth (Sturm Graz & Monaco) – 24 goals, 42.5 points

Ousmane Dembele (PSG) - 21 goals, 42 points

Erling Haaland (Man City) – 21 goals, 42 points

While some players have concluded their seasons, others still have a game or two to impact the rankings.

Final league games could shift the rankings

With final league matches approaching, especially in La Liga and the Premier League, a standout performance from any of the top contenders could shake up the leaderboard.

All eyes are now on Mbappe and whether he can overtake Gyokeres to clinch his first European Golden Boot title.

Mbappe breaks 33-year-old record

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mbappe claimed a piece of Real Madrid's illustrious history in El Clasico on Sunday (May 11), scoring a hat-trick against Barcelona that lit up one of football’s fiercest rivalries and cemented his place in the history books.

With three goals at the Estadi Olímpic Lluis Companys, the French forward increased his tally to 39 goals across all competitions this season and set a new record for the most goals by a Los Blancos player in their debut campaign.

