Ademola Lookman ended his goal drought with a goal for Atalanta during their 4-0 win over AC Monza

Lookman's last goal for La Dea came in the 4-0 Serie A thrashing of Juventus in Turin on March 9

Atalanta head coach Gian Piero Gasperini found something he did not like despite a bright performance

Atalanta head coach Gian Piero Gasperini found something he did not like about Ademola Lookman's game despite the attacker ending his goal drought.

Atalanta beat relegation-bound AC Monza 4-0 to solidify their third place on the table with three matches left to go in the 2024/25 Italian Serie A season.

Ademola Lookman celebrates after scoring for Atalanta against AC Monza. Photo by Marco Luzzani.

Source: Getty Images

Lookman scored La Dea’s third goal early in the second half after Charles De Ketelaere had scored twice in the first half. Marco Brescianini made it four in the final minutes.

As noted by Transfermarkt, it was Lookman's first goal in seven matches, ending his six-match goal drought. His last goal came in the 4-0 win over Juventus in March.

Gasperini reacts to Lookman's goal

Atalanta boss Gasperini had strong words for most of his players, including Lookman, despite the emphatic win, claiming he was not happy with some things they did in the game.

“Lookman did well in the second half; I wasn’t too happy with him in the first,” he said as quoted by Football Italia.

“We can’t afford to lose focus: we’re very close to our goal, and we need the enthusiasm to keep flying and reach another important milestone. Wasting it due to lapses in concentration would be a real shame.”

Ademola Lookman shakes hand with Gian Piero Gasperini after he was substituted against Monza. Photo by Marco Luzzani.

Source: Getty Images

Atalanta remain third on the log, five points above in-form AS Roma and remain on course for Champions League football next season. They were in the title race until they suffered three consecutive losses to Inter Milan, Fiorentina and Lazio.

Lookman praises De Ketelaere

Reigning African Best Lookman admitted that the team proved a point today with their 4-0 win after the disappointing draw against Lecce in the previous match.

“Yes, last week we weren’t very happy with the result, after a draw at Lecce, and today we wanted to put it right. Four goals away from home is always a good result,” he told .

He singled out teammate Charles De Ketelaere for praise after the Belgian scored twice in the first half on his return to the starting 11 after a while.

“Charles has a lot of qualities, he knows this. It’s never always easy to keep going, but he has the spirit to keep on going, to keep trying, so that’s the most important thing,” he added.

“Sometimes it doesn’t work, sometimes it does, but as long as you keep trying. That’s the most important – keep trying.”

Gasperini reacts to Lookman's mistaken substitution

Legit.ng previously reported that Gasperini reacted after mistakenly substituting Ademola Lookman during Atalanta's 1-0 loss to SS Lazio.

The head coach claimed he told the team's manager to substitute Ede as in Ederson, but erroneously thought he said Ade, leading to the Nigerian’s substitution.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng