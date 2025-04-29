Arsenal will take on Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals at the Emirates Stadium later tonight, on April 29

The Gunners last reached the Champions League semifinals in 2009, when they were defeated 4-1 on aggregate by Manchester United

As anticipation builds ahead of the clash, many Arsenal fans are turning to faith, hoping for divine intervention against the French giants, Les Parisiens

The Gunners delivered a brilliant performance against Real Madrid in the quarterfinals, securing a 5-1 aggregate win and becoming the first team to defeat Los Blancos at home twice.

That famous victory over the defending champions led to Carlo Ancelotti's departure, and now Arsenal face another challenge against the 2019/20 semifinalists.

Arsenal fans show their support during the UEFA Women's Champions League semifinal on April 19, 2025, in London, England. Photo by: Paul Harding.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal fans turn to God

A group of Arsenal fans in Uganda held a Mass in honour of the club ahead of the Champions League semifinal encounter against Paris Saint-Germian

In a TikTok post, the Gunners' supporters were seen singing hymns and engaging in praise and worship inside a church in Kotido.

The gathering concluded with offerings to the parish priest, who, notably, did not wear his Arsenal shirt.

Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka looks on during a training session ahead of their UEFA Champions League semifinal at Sobha Realty Training Centre in London Colney, England. Photo by: Alex Davidson.

Source: Getty Images

Mixed reactions trail crusade

Football fans have mocked Arsenal supporters over the procession in Uganda ahead of the PSG tie.

No Feelings wrote:

"Untill you people grow up get old and realise Arsenal have no Champions League 😹. If i may ask, when last did you win the Premier League? I com in peace✌️😹".

Harrison Iretor said:

"Arsenal has the most spiritual fan base in the world. Our faith and patience will work wonders."

FrEDY... added:

"If Arsenal, by mistake, win the UEFA Champions League or Premier League, the world will end."

Grace Elegance asked:

"Is this church for Arsenal only ?😳😳"

Maduk posited:

"Arsenal players should watch these videos so that at least they can make these fans happy ."😭😭

EBANGIT 001 said:

"Better pray for God's intervention because Amorim z coming for your peace."

Just Ken wrote:

"They should fast even coz this season no cup again."

STRANGER 15 added:

"So Arsenal is trying to bribe God🤔😂."

Ariadne Alhadef posited:

"Arsenal fans 🙏 pray very hard because you are not going to survive."

Hyphen X said:

"The little you have give to God for appreciation 🥰🥰 for more shall be received."

Americana wrote:

"Where is this church located, please? I want to join yo,u brothers and sister,s gunners for life"

