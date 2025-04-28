Victor Osimhen scored his 22nd league goal and provided an assist in Galatasaray’s 5-1 win over Eyupspor

The Nigerian forward has 31 goals and 7 assists across all competitions this season for the Istanbul giants

Galatasaray remain five points clear at the top of the Turkish Super Lig table with four games to the end of the season

Victor Osimhen was full of excitement after helping Galatasaray secure a dominant 5-1 victory over Eyupspor in their Turkish Super Lig clash on Sunday.

The Nigerian forward continued his remarkable season by scoring once and providing an assist, playing a crucial role in the emphatic win.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring his 31st goal of the season for Galatasaray. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

According to Transfermarkt, the goal marked Osimhen’s 22nd strike in the Super Lig this season, underlining his importance to the Yellow and Reds’ title ambitions.

Beyond the league, the 26-year-old’s overall tally now stands at an impressive 31 goals and seven assists in 36 matches across all competitions for Okan Buruk’s side.

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on loan from Napoli last summer and has become an instrumental figure for the Istanbul giants as they push to retain the league title in Turkey.

Galatasaray tightens grip on Super Lig title

The important win against Eyupspor sees Galatasaray maintain their strong grip at the top of the table with 80 points, preserving a five-point cushion over fierce rivals Fenerbahce as the title race heats up.

Jose Mourinho’s men kept pressure on the league leaders after coming from a goal down to pip Gaziantep FK 3-1 at Gaziantep Stadyumu, as seen on Livescores.

A goal each from Anderson Talisca, Eden Dzeko, and Fred ensured Galatasaray kept their title hopes alive for another week as they continue their quest to dethrone Galatasaray this season.

Osimhen vows focus as Galatasaray eyes next challenge

Speaking after the match, Osimhen expressed his joy at Galatasaray’s performance and his personal contribution to helping the team this season.

“I’m very happy because we won. Winning this match was very important. We needed more points. I’m very happy to have contributed with one goal and one assist, Osimhen was quoted by SPOR.

“These points are very important on the path to the championship. As Galatasaray, we are focused on ourselves and approach each match separately. We will look forward to the next match.”

The Nigerian’s hunger and determination were evident throughout the game, inspiring his teammates and delighting the home fans who have embraced him as one of their own.

Osimhen and teammate Alvaro Morata celebrate with Galatasaray supporters after the victory against Eyupspor. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen’s passion and consistency have been key factors behind Galatasaray’s push for the Super Lig crown this season.

With just a handful of matches left, Galatasaray will now turn their attention to their next league fixture against Sivasspor on Saturday.

Another victory would move them even closer to sealing their 24th Super Lig title, and Osimhen is expected to continue leading the charge.

Osimhen scores 31st goal of the season

