Victor Osimhen scored for Galatasaray during their 5-1 win over Eyupspor in a crucial title race match

Osimhen equalled his personal season best of 31 goals set during the 2022/23 season with Napoli

A Turkish pundit has praised the striker and explained what else he offers to the team aside from his goals

Victor Osimhen earned the praise of a Turkish pundit after scoring against Eyupspor. The pundit disclosed what else the striker offers to Galatasaray besides his goals.

Osimhen scored his 31st goal during the 5-1 win in the Istanbul derby, equalling his personal season best of 31 and moving closer to breaking the highest in a single season for Galatasaray.

Victor Osimhen celebrates in front of Galatasaray fans after scoring against Eyupspor. Photo by Adem Kutucu.

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles forward has earned plaudits for his relentlessness and passion on the pitch, aside from his goals, but a new attribute in his game has been highlighted.

Ilker Yagcioglu praises Osimhen

Turkish pundit Ilker Yagcioglu praised Osimhen after his performance for Galatasaray in the 5-1 win over Eyupspor, noting that the club are lucky to have strikers perform in consecutive seasons after Mauro Icardi last year.

“Last year, the one with Icardi won, this year the one with Osimhen won,” he said as quoted by GS Gazete.

“Galatasaray fans will never forget Osimhen's contribution 20-25 years from now. They will say, 'What a play he made, he disrupted all the balances'.”

Yagcioglu added that aside from goals, Osimhen puts in a defensive shift, putting up stats like the defensive midfielder Lucas Torreira.

“The offensive side of the game aside. He made 4 clearances, blocked 2 shots, and intercepted 2 passes. What does this mean? He also helped the defence,” he said.

“The guy already scores goals like crazy, and he also helps the defence. His defensive statistics are the same as Torreira's. He won 11 of 15 duels. Having such a player is probably something every coach dreams of.”

Torreira jokes with Osimhen

Torreira has found his scoring boots lately, scoring in three of his last four league games, and the former Arsenal player claimed he told Osimhen he is coming for his throne.

Lucas Torreira celebrates after scoring Galatasaray's second goal in the 5-1 win over Eyupspor. Photo by Adem Kutucu.

Source: Getty Images

“I am very happy for the victory and my goal. I deserve this because I work every day. The team's performance has also been very good for the last month. We are approaching the end, and our fans deserve this performance to the fullest,” he told galatasaray.org.

“I told Victor to be careful, I have my eyes on his throne.”

Torreira has five goals and seven assists in 44 games in all competitions this season, while the loan forward has 31 goals and eight assists in 36 matches.

Pundit rates Torreira ahead of Osimhen

Legit.ng previously reported that Turkish pundit Serhat Akin praised Torreira and claimed that the Uruguayan midfielder brings something different to the team.

He applauded Osimhen’s goal-scoring prowess, but believes that the stability the former Premier League star brings is more important to the team’s progress.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng