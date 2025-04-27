Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger has apologised to referee Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea following his outburst in the Copa del Rey final

Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 3-2 at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville on Saturday night, April 26

Four Los Blancos players, including Rudiger, received red cards during a heated exchange in extra time

Barcelona clinched a dramatic 3-2 victory over Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final, thanks to a 116th-minute winner from Jules Kounde at the Estadio de La Cartuja on Saturday night.

Tensions boiled over in the final moments after referee Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea blew for a foul on Kylian Mbappe during a last-minute attack.

Chaos erupted on the Real Madrid bench as Vinicius Júnior, Jude Bellingham, and Lucas Vazquez were seen throwing objects toward the referee.

A visibly enraged Antonio Rudiger attempted to physically confront Bengoetxea but was restrained by members of the coaching staff, while head coach Carlo Ancelotti looked on from the sidelines per UK Outlet Standard.

All four players identified by the referee were shown red cards, and the club now awaits possible disciplinary action from Spanish football authorities.

Rudiger apologises for outburst

Real Madrid star Antonio Rudiger has publicly apologised for his actions toward referee Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea during their 3-2 defeat to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final.

In a post on his Instagram story, the German international expressed disappointment in himself and acknowledged that Real Madrid were the better side in the second half, despite failing to secure the win.

The former Chelsea defender admitted his behavior was unacceptable and vowed to learn from the incident, per APNews. He said

“There’s definitely no excuse for my behavior last night.

“I’m very sorry for that. We played a very good game from the 2nd half on.”

“After 111 minutes, I was not able to help my team anymore, and before the final whistle, I made a mistake.

“Sorry again to the referee and to everyone I have disappointed last night.”

Fans call for suspension of Rudiger

Real Madrid fans have berated Antonio Rudiger for his outburst during their defeat to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final

@Alrefai74 said:

”Your behavior wasn't just off the pitch. Even on the pitch, you committed actions inappropriate for a professional player and a Real Madrid player.

“Yes, we love you, but this behavior bothers us greatly. There are children who look up to you as an example”.

@ugo_himself wrote:

“They should have let you enter the pitch. I honestly wanted to see what you will do

“Sorry for yourself; ou are definitely facing more than 5 match ban”.

@KayLFC05_ added:

“Being a professional footballer and throwing ice packs at officials because you lost a game. You suit Real Madrid to a tee.

“You’re a disgrace to the game. I hope you’re ashamed of yourself.”

Ancelotti breaks silence on Copa del Rey final

Legit.ng earlier reported that Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti chose not to criticise the referee publicly after the disappointing defeat.

Ancelotti admitted he was not fully aware of what transpired during the melee.

With key LaLiga fixtures against Celta Vigo and Barcelona ahead, the Real Madrid boss has emphasised the importance of regrouping quickly.

