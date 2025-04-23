Arsenal face Crystal Palace on Wednesday in a game that could hand Liverpool the Premier League title

A loss for the Gunners will mathematically crown Liverpool champions of the 2024/25 EPL campaign

Liverpool can also clinch the title themselves with a win over Tottenham on Sunday

Liverpool’s charge toward a record-equalling 20th English league title is gathering momentum, and they might not even need to kick another ball before being crowned champions.

With just five league games left in the season, Arne Slot’s men could mathematically wrap up the Premier League if Arsenal slip in their next outing against Crystal Palace.

Arsenal face Crystal Palace and could help Liverpool win the Premier League. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane

Source: Getty Images

The Reds’ 3-1 win over Leicester City on Sunday reaffirmed their dominance at the top of the table, with Trent Alexander-Arnold’s brilliant display from the bench ensuring they maintain a 13-point lead over Arsenal, as seen on Premierleague.com.

Arsenal’s key role in Liverpool’s title race

Arsenal, currently the closest to Liverpool on points, have a crucial midweek clash against Crystal Palace, and it could be the game that settles the Premier League title race.

If the Gunners fail to win, Liverpool could officially be crowned Premier League champions by Wednesday night, The Mirror reports.

A draw would leave Arsenal 12 points behind with only four games remaining, a gap Liverpool could seal with just a point in their final fixtures.

A loss, however, would hand Arne Slot’s men the Premier League title outright, sparking early celebrations on Merseyside.

Liverpool eye Sunday glory versus Spurs

Should Arsenal keep their slim hopes alive with a win over Palace, Liverpool will still have the chance to seal the Premier League title on Sunday when they face a familiar foe in Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool holds a 13-point lead over Arsenal with five games left in the 2024/25 Premier League campaign. Photo by Marc Atkins

Source: Getty Images

Spurs have already suffered heavily at Liverpool’s hands this season, conceding 10 goals across two meetings, and a repeat performance at Anfield would not only close the chapter on this season’s title race but also give the perfect end to the season.

Arsenal caught between two fronts

While Arsenal mathematically remains in the title race, the Gunners must also balance their priorities with their Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain looming.

Nevertheless, Mikel Arteta has emphasised that the North London club remains committed to the league, knowing that any slip-up could not only hand Liverpool the title but also jeopardise their second position in the league table to Manchester City.

As it stands, Arsenal’s performance on Wednesday night could shape the destiny of the title race, and Liverpool fans around the world will be watching closely.

Summary of the Premier League so far

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Liverpool are on the verge of being crowned Premier League champions for the 2024/25 season in Arne Slot's first year at the club.

The battle for European places is intense, particularly for the UEFA Champions League, and six teams are competing for the remaining four spots, with English clubs set to take five.

Seven managers have been sacked this season, including Erik ten Hag, who Manchester United let go in October, and most recently, Ivan Jurić, who resigned from Southampton after their relegation.

Source: Legit.ng