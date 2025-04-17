Nnamdi Collins has hinted that he would prefer to represent his country of birth, Germany, at the senior level

The Nigeria-eligible defender has been in sensational form for Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt this season

He admitted that there is no contact with the German national team coach, Julian Nagelsmann, but says he will continue working hard

Impressive Nigeria-eligible defender Nnamdi Collins has named the country he would love to represent at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Born in Dusseldorf, Germany, Collins can still represent Nigeria at the senior level through his family, however, he has disclosed that he prefers to play for his country of birth.

He has been a key member of the Eintracht Frankfurt squad this season and has so far contributed to the club's Europa League quarterfinal qualification.

Nnamdi Collins has hinted that he would love to represent Germany. Photo: Max Ellerbrake.

Source: Getty Images

Collins's effort has also helped the team maintain a strong position in the Bundesliga standings as they occupy third position, with five matches left.

The Borussia Dortmund academy product has made 28 appearances across all competitions this season, registering his first senior goal as Eintracht Frankfurt thrashed SC Freiburg 4-1 back in January.

Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann is said to be keeping tabs on three Nigeria-eligible stars - Collins, goalkeeper Noah Atubolu, and Werder Bremen striker Justin Njinmah.

The tactician could extend invitations to the promising footballers ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Collins, who has already represented Germany at the youth level, stated that he has not had any discussions with the country's head coach regarding the senior national team.

He said via MSN:

"There hasn't been a discussion with Julian Nagelsmann yet. But it would be a lie if I said I'm not interested in the 2026 World Cup.

"As I've emphasised, I always set ambitious goals for myself. At the moment, however, several other things are playing a major role for me. "

The 21-year-old, however, disclosed that his ambition is to be successful for his club and the national U21 team. He added:

"My full focus is on being successful with Eintracht and the U21 team; everything else will hopefully follow in the future. I'm patient and will continue to work hard."

Nnamdi Collins is eligible to play for Nigeria at the senior level. Photo: Arne Dedert.

Source: Getty Images

Collins is a versatile modern defender who is able to blend his strong physical attributes with dynamic attacking contributions, such as overlapping runs.

He is known for his aggressive tackling and winning aerial duels. He actively participates in build-up play, moving fluidly between central and right-sided roles, per Namu.

Owen Goodman picks Canada over Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that a former Nigeria U20 invitee has chosen to represent Canada over Nigeria and England.

The 21-year-old goalkeeper was once invited to the Flying Eagles under coach Ladan Bosso to the Nigeria U20 squad, but missed the opportunity due to logistics issues.

Goodman, born in England and eligible to play for three countries, including Nigeria, Canada, and England, was once seen as a potential long-term shot-stopper for the Super Eagles.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng