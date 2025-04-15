Chelsea have confirmed the signing of a Nigeria-eligible defender to strengthen their squad for the upcoming 2025/26 English Premier League season

The player, who previously joined Everton’s academy at the age of nine, made the move to Stamford Bridge in 2023 with a 4 million Euro bid

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has a strong opportunity to convince the England-born defender to switch international allegiance to Nigeria, potentially increasing his chances of more senior-level international football

Two-time European champions Chelsea have confirmed that academy player Ishe Samuels-Smith has signed a new contract with the club until 2031.

The left-back defender guided Chelsea's U18 team to win the Premier League South title.

The former Everton academy player was named The Guardian's best player of the year in 2022.

Chelsea have completed the signing of their academy player Ishe Samuels-Smith until 2031. Photo by: Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC.

Chelsea sign Samuels-Smith

Premier League giants Chelsea have secured the services of highly rated academy talent Ishe Samuels-Smith on a contract running until 2031.

According to Chelsea FC, England U19 international is regarded as one of the most promising captains within the academy setup.

Since joining Everton in 2023, Samuels-Smith has demonstrated both leadership and composure on and off the pitch.

Primarily a left-back but also comfortable at centre-back, he has made 32 appearances and scored six goals across all competitions per Chelsea News.

He featured in the FA Youth Cup and played a key role for the Under-21s, helping them reach the semi-finals of the Premier League 2 play-offs.

Although yet to make his senior debut, the former Everton academy product has been named in Chelsea’s first-team squad on four occasions across the Premier League, FA Cup, and League Cup per OneFootball.

Chelsea fans have praised the club’s management for securing the long-term signing of Ishe Samuels-Smith. Photo by: Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC.

Mixed reactions follow signing of Samuels-Smith

Chelsea fans have shared mixed reactions following the signing of England U19 player Ishe Samuels-Smith.

One fan expressed excitement, praising the Blues for building a team for the future, while another highlighted the thrill of seeing academy players make their way into the senior squad.

@CFCAustin_ said:

Better than Badiashitle, Chalobah, Tosin and maybe Colwill. Huge deal for the club. Him and Acheampong our future.

@nonsoo_ wrote:

"Chelsea has handsome young defenders, just look at Josh and Samuels-Smith.

@BonusManiac posited:

"That’s how you build for 2030 and beyond.

@akashbr17 added:

"Fantastic to see our academy talents thriving! Well done, Ishe💙.

@Abdul_Aziz05010 said

"Locked in till 2031! Big congrats to Ishe Samuels-Smith — future looking bright! 🙌🏻💙.

@BossLenin1 wrote:

"He'll be benched, while Maresca plays a midfielder where he's supposed to play.

@the_somuto added:

"Good news.

"He's definitely getting promoted next season. Tidy footballer.

Di Matteo advises Chelsea to sign Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that Former Chelsea manager Roberto Di Matteo has now recommended that the club reinforce their attack with a proven goal scorer.

Di Matteo, who won the Champions League with Chelsea, pointed to Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen as the perfect solution to the Blues' woes.

The Blues have endured a challenging season, with their attacking department failing to deliver the necessary firepower.

