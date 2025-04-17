Arsenal defeated Real Madrid 2-1 in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday night

The Gunners became the first club in history to beat Los Blancos twice at home, securing their first semi-final appearance since 2009

One Arsenal star made history by featuring in both ties, becoming one of the youngest players ever to face Real Madrid in the Champions League

Arsenal star Myles Lewis-Skelly was rated the top-performing defender across both legs of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid.

The Gunners triumphed over the defending champions with a 5-1 aggregate win, ending a 16-year wait for a Champions League semi-final appearance.

The 18-year-old impressed with a composed display, successfully containing attacking threats Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr.

Lewis-Skelly voted Best Defender against Real Madrid

According to Arsenal News, the England U19 international won 100% aerial duels, made 100% successful dribbles, made 83% passes, 80% ground duels, 5 clearances, and 4 recoveries. He was fouled five times by Real Madrid players across both legs.

He earned a 7.5/10 rating in the first leg and an impressive 8.1/10 in the second, as Arsenal sealed a dominant 5-1 aggregate victory to reach their first semi-final since 2009.

Lewis-Skelly also made history by becoming one of only three 18-year-olds to start a Champions League knockout match away to Real Madrid, joining the ranks of Cesc Fàbregas (2006) and Max Meyer (2014) per OptaJoe.

Fans react to Rudiger’s challenge on Lewis-Skelly

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger appeared to stamp on Myles Lewis-Skelly during their 2-1 defeat to Arsenal in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday night.

Lewis-Skelly later reacted to the incident on Instagram, posting a series of photos that quickly sparked reactions from fans per DailyMail.

@Agaba04 said:

“This bro is a savage❤️😂."

@AFCIsaac18 wrote:

“Bro added that Rudiger frame 😭."

@R4mosSxn posited:

“Nothing wrong with it, you're literally setting him up for no reason."

@Darylianp added:

“Hahahahaha. He added that Rudiger stomp 💀💀💀."

@welbornecuth7 said:

“Like seeing the third frame then proceed to the four is making laugh 😭."

“Like why did he even have to put them together lmaooo😭."

@Aaryan_AFC wrote:

“Brother this little bossman is mental.

“That third pic, when that happened in the game I was screaming on to the screen, but he kept cool and messed Madrid's entire midfield. He is actually a left back💀."

Aina reacts to Arsenal's win over Madrid

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles defender Ola Aina has reacted following Arsenal’s historic Champions League victory over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Nottingham Forest fullback joined millions of fans across the world in celebrating the Gunners’ sensational win, which booked their place in the semi-finals of Europe’s elite competition.

Aina took hailed the North London side for “dealing with” the 15-time champions in their backyard, a result many had thought was impossible before the tie began.

