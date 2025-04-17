Arsenal eliminated Real Madrid from the UEFA Champions League after a 5-1 aggregate scoreline

Arsenal reached the semifinal for the first time since 2009, and Madrid lost their first quarter-final in 21 years

Jurrien Timber is one of the highlights of the night after ‘predicting’ the scoreline with a Bible verse

Fans are praising Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber after correctly ‘predicting’ the aggregate scoreline of the Real Madrid match with his routine pregame Bible verse.

Arsenal knocked Real Madrid out of the UEFA Champions League in the quarterfinals with a 5-1 aggregate score after a 2-1 win at Santiago Bernabeu.

Jurrien Timber celebrates Bukayo Saka's goal for Arsenal against Real Madrid. Photo by David Price.

For Arsenal, it was their first semi-final since 2009, while Real Madrid lost their first UCL quarter-final match in 21 years since losing to AS Monaco in 2004.

Fans hail Jurrien Timber

There were many things Arsenal did right on the night, and even Mikel Arteta admitted that a lot went their way.

It was after the match, fans noticed that Jurrien Timber’s Bible verse, which he shared on his X page before the match, accurately ‘predicted’ the aggregate score.

The chapter and verse, 1:5, was the eventual aggregate scoreline and fans after the game are showering praises on him.

@DayvdTerver replied:

“That’s the aggregate score line in the verse, pray for Madrid.”

@AaronFNoronha wrote:

My man can see the future.. 1-5.

@Bayongo wrote:

“This Bible verse swallowed all the Remontada noise and gives Arsenal a resounding 5 - 1 aggregate score over Real Madrid. God is really the greatest. God says He will prepare a table before us in the presence of our enemies.”

@Edyilaw wrote:

“A man truly called by God. Cos tell me why aggregate ended 1:5 😆”

Arteta reveals team conversations

Head coach Mikel Arteta has disclosed the conversation he had with his players behind the scenes leading up to the match in Spain, and it reflected in their game.

Jurrien Timber celebrates in front of Arsenal fans after the win over Real Madrid. Photo by Manu Reino/DeFodi Images.

“The only thing that we discussed over the last three days was that we're coming here to win,” he said, as quoted by arsenal.com. “It's not only about going through, it's in the manner that we have to do it in, because we are capable of doing it. Setting those demands and that mindset is very important for the team.

“ I think it shows the capacity of the team, that against any opponent, when we are at our best, we can perform. Especially with adversity and a lot of players that are not even involved here. The way we are doing it, I think it's special.”

Arsenal will face Paris Saint-Germain in the final, the team they played and beat 2-0 in the group stage at the Emirates Stadium.

Arteta reacts to Arsenal's victory

Legit.ng reported that Arteta reacted to Arsenal's victory over Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu, describing it as one of the best days of his football career.

The manager praised his players for standing their ground and admitted that they were fortunate that some things worked in their favour on the night.

