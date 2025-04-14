Amara Nwankwo, wife of Super Eagles legend Kanu Nwankwo, has opened up about how marrying the football star reshaped her destiny

She expressed her admiration for his positive outlook on life and the way he handles both personal and professional challenges

During Kanu's playing days, Amara’s role was often to console him after a tough match loss, a responsibility she took seriously

Amara Nwankwo admitted that she wasn’t fully prepared for the level of stardom that came with being married to Super Eagles legend Kanu Nwankwo.

The interior decorator said one of her jobs was to console her husband whenever he lost a match during his active days.

She shared that her time with him taught her invaluable lessons about patience and perseverance.

Amara Nwankwo has narrated how her husband Kanu Nwankwo positively shaped her live despite her early marriage. Photo by: Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Amara eulogises Kanu Nwankwo

Amara Nwankwo praised her husband’s kindness and sensitivity, stating that Kanu’s character and actions have had a lasting impact on her.

According to tv360Nigeria, Amara confessed that being around Kanu brought an unexpected level of publicity, which initially overwhelmed her.

Despite Kanu's hectic football schedule, she said she never dwelled on negative emotions and felt at peace with his philosophy.

As a result of her husband’s career, Amara became an avid football fan, particularly of the English Premier League, since Kanu played for Arsenal.

She humorously noted that she also took on the role of consoling her husband whenever his team faced defeat. She said via Punch:

“I began to understand what it meant to miss matches and cheered him up. I was forced to learn fast that every game had a consequence, a price and a goal at the end of the day.

"I never had an idea that marrying my husband would thrust me into the limelight I wasn’t ready for. I was not a football fan and don’t have no idea about the English Premier League but today, I am a huge fan.

“My husband is a kind man with a big heart. He shows me compassion through his actions and he doesn’t say too much.

Amara Nwankwo said it became her responsibility to console her husband whenever his team records a loss both at the club and national team. Photo by: Laurence Griffiths.

Source: Getty Images

Kanu Nwankwo appointed Enyimba's Chairman

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti has appointed former Arsenal forward Kanu Nwankwo chairman of Enyimba Football Club.

According to Daily Trust, the UEFA Champions League winner took over from Felix Anyansi-Agwu.

Kanu won the Eredivise three times, UEFA Super Cup and Intercontinental Cup with Ajax before lifting the Champions League with Inter Milan again

Nwankwo urges NFF to appoint Eguavoen

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles legend Kanu Nwankwo is unhappy with the current coaching situation in the Super Eagles and has urged the Nigeria Football Federation to appoint Augustine Eguavoen permanently on the role.

Eguavoen was drafted in on an interim capacity after the NFF sacked Finidi George in June following an abysmal start to his reign as head coach in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The former Super Eagles defender, who also serves as the NFF Technical Director, is on the verge of qualifying Nigeria for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng