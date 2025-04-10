Galatasaray has reportedly offered Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen the most lucrative contract in the club's history

Premier League clubs like Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester United are keen on signing the on-loan Napoli star

Osimhen is expected to announce his future decision in April amid interest from the Premier League and Saudi Arabia

Galatasaray are pulling out all the stops to retain the services of Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen beyond this summer.

The 2023 CAF Player of the Year, who joined Galatasaray on loan from Napoli last September, has enjoyed a sensational spell in Turkey.

Galatasaray has reportedly tabled a record-breaking offer to Victor Osimhen to convince the Super Eagles striker to extend his stay in Turkey.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen has netted an impressive 28 goals and provided five assists in just 32 matches across all competitions, instantly becoming a fan favourite and a vital part of Okan Buruk’s title-chasing squad.

Recent reports have disclosed that the Turkish giants have tabled a record-breaking deal to convince the Super Eagles forward to reject interest from top Premier League clubs.

Teams like Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United, and Liverpool have all been strongly linked with the 26-year-old striker ahead of the summer transfer window.

However, Galatasaray are determined to hold onto their star man and have reportedly prepared the most lucrative contract in the club’s history to do so.

Galatasaray’s record-breaking offer for Osimhen

According to Spanish outlet AS per Cumhuriyet, Galatasaray are willing to pay Napoli a record €70 million transfer price and grant Osimhen a three-year contract for €15 million net every season, plus performance bonuses.

Galatasaray’s proposed new deal for the 26-year-old striker would make him the Nigerian the most expensive player in the club’s history.

Osimhen will also become the highest-paid player in Galatasaray, surpassing even their iconic signings of the past like Mauro Icardi.

The Turkish club’s hierarchy is confident that the emotional bond Osimhen has formed with the fans and his on-pitch success could persuade him to remain in Istanbul.

Premier League giants circle around Osimhen

Despite Galatasaray’s ambitious bid, the Premier League remains an attractive option for Osimhen, with several top English clubs eyeing a summer move.

Victor Osimhen is attracting interest from Premier League clubs including Manchester United, Arsenal, and Chelsea.

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea and Arsenal are in the market for a proven goal scorer, while Manchester United have also shown serious interest.

However, Osimhen’s wage demands, reportedly around £9.4 million per year after tax, per Daily Mirror, have already cooled the interest of some suitors, making Galatasaray’s bold offer even more significant.

Osimhen yet to decide on future

With the season nearing its end and Galatasaray on the verge of clinching another Super Lig title, Osimhen is expected to disclose his future plans in April.

For now, the Super Eagles striker remains focused on winning silverware, but Galatasaray’s historic offer has certainly added a twist to what promises to be one of the biggest transfer sagas of the summer.

Galatasaray VP shares update on Osimhen

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray’s Vice President, Abdullah Kavukcu, has offered fresh insight into the future of Osimhen amid intense interest from Premier League giants.

Kavukcu disclosed that Osimhen’s next move could be announced soon, but stressed that staying at Galatasaray isn’t out of the question.

Galatasaray’s VP also maintained that no formal discussions have been held with Osimhen yet, as the club remains focused on securing the league title.

