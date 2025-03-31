Daniel Amokachi has questioned why Austin Jay-Jay Okocha never won the CAF African Player of the Year award

Okocha was nominated for the award three times (1998, 2003, and 2004) but never won the prestigious honour

Despite being one of Africa’s most skillful players, Okocha’s individual accolades remain limited

Former Nigerian international Daniel Amokachi has reignited the debate over why Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, one of Africa’s most talented footballers, never won the CAF African Player of the Year award.

Jay-Jay Okocha was nominated for the CAF Player of the Year award three times during his illustrious career but never secured the top spot.

Austin Jay Jay Okocha is regarded as one of Africa's best players who never won the CAF Men's Player of the Year award. Photo by Mark Leech

Source: Getty Images

The former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder’s closest attempt came in 1998 when he finished as runner-up to Morocco’s Mustapha Hadji.

Okocha also finished third in 2003 behind Chelsea and Ivory Coast legend Didier Drogba and again in 2004, losing out to Barcelona and Cameroon icon Samuel Eto’o.

Despite these near-misses, Okocha remained one of the most beloved footballers of his era.

His dazzling dribbles, incredible vision, and set-piece mastery made him a fan favourite across Africa and beyond. Yet, for all his abilities, the top individual honours eluded the Nigerian magician.

Okocha: A football icon without major individual awards

Jay-Jay Okocha is widely regarded as one of the most skillful players to ever emerge from Nigeria.

His ability to dribble past defenders with ease, execute mesmerising tricks, and deliver precision passes made him a nightmare for opposition players.

Throughout his career, he earned cult-hero status at clubs like Paris Saint-Germain, Fenerbahçe, and Bolton Wanderers, where he was instrumental in their success.

His impact at Bolton remains legendary, as he helped transform the club’s fortunes in the Premier League. Despite this, Okocha’s trophy cabinet is relatively empty.

Aside from winning the BBC African Footballer of the Year award, Okocha failed to secure major individual awards like the CAF African Player of the Year.

While players such as Nwankwo Kanu and John Obi Mikel won more trophies, many argue that Okocha’s sheer talent should have earned him more recognition.

Amokachi baffled at Okocha’s CAF snub

In a viral video, Amokachi expressed his disbelief at the omission, calling it one of football’s biggest mysteries that Okocha, his former Nigerian teammate, never won the prestigious African Player of the Year award.

"I can't understand how Jay-Jay Okocha has never won the Africa Footballer of the Year award. How did that happen?" Amokachi questioned.

Daniel Omokachi and Jay Jay Okocha were part of Nigeria's successful national team in the 1990s. Photo by Sportsphoto

Source: Getty Images

Amokachi’s sentiments echo the frustration of many Nigerian football fans who still struggle to comprehend how Okocha never claimed the prestigious honour despite his immense skill and impact on the game.

What Ronaldinho said about Okocha

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho believes mercurial Nigerian midfielder Jay Jay Okocha did not reach the peak of his talent following his move to English club Bolton Wanderers.

Okocha, who was 28 in 2002, moved to the Premier League after a four-year stint with Paris Saint-Germain, where he scored 12 goals in 84 matches.

The former Super Eagles captain dazzled at the Reebok Stadium, where he was known after the moniker 'so good they named him twice'.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng