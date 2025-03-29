Despite his football struggles, Super Eagles forward Taiwo Awoniyi remains committed to humanitarian efforts

Awoniyi paid for Iftar meals, bringing together fasting Muslims and Christians observing Lent in Nottingham

The event highlighted the importance of inclusion, kindness, and community support, empowered by the Nigerian forward

Nottingham Forest striker and Super Eagles star, Taiwo Michael Awoniyi, has demonstrated the power of unity and generosity by sponsoring Iftar meals for fasting Muslims in the club’s community.

The 27-year-old forward, despite facing a challenging season on the pitch, remains committed to spreading kindness and fostering inclusivity around his neighbourhood.

Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi has given back to the Muslim and Christian community in Nottingham during the season of lent. Photo by Sportsphoto

Source: Getty Images

Awoniyi’s generous act extended beyond religious boundaries, as Christians observing Lent in the area were also invited to share in the meal, as captured by Nottingham Forest.

The event, which took place at the Himmah Hub, brought together diverse members of the Nottingham community, reinforcing the values of compassion and solidarity.

Awoniyi’s impact beyond football

Awoniyi, who has played a crucial role for Nottingham Forest in the English Premier League, expressed his joy in being able to contribute to the community in such a meaningful way.

“It’s a blessing to share this moment with the community,” Awoniyi said. “Ramadan is about compassion, gratitude, and togetherness, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to bring people together in this way.”

The Himmah Hub, a well-known community organization dedicated to supporting vulnerable individuals, played a pivotal role in facilitating the event.

Taiwo Awoniyi has had a difficult spell this season, making only two starts for Nottingham Forest. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Their collaboration with Awoniyi underscored the significance of community involvement by public figures, demonstrating how sports stars can have a positive influence beyond the football field.

A star known for giving back

Guests at the event enjoyed a warm meal while engaging in meaningful discussions about faith, culture, and unity.

Many attendees expressed their deep appreciation for Awoniyi’s generosity and his commitment to uplifting others.

Despite facing struggles in his football career this season, Awoniyi’s off-field contributions highlight his strong character and dedication to humanitarian efforts.

The Super Eagles forward’s generosity is not new; back in Nigeria, he has been involved in several charitable activities, making a lasting impact on communities in need.

Awoniyi splashes millions on Ramadan gifts

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Awoniyi has donated food items to Nigerians in Kwara State in the spirit of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

He was called up again for the March international break but played only seven minutes in the frustrating 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, replacing Victor Osimhen in the 87th minute.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng