Former Super Eagles captain Kenneth Omeruo hopes that former CAF Player of the Year Victor Osimhen will play in his first senior FIFA World Cup

Osimhen previously featured in the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Chile, where he won the Golden Boot and Silver Ball awards.

The Galatasaray striker recently scored a brace against Rwanda, securing Nigeria’s first win in their World Cup qualifiers

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo is eager to see Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen play in his first senior FIFA World Cup.

The former Leganes player is confident the team will qualify for the 2026 World Cup after missing out on the 2022 edition in Qatar.

Osimhen's brace recently lifted the Super Eagles to fourth place with six points in CAF Qualification Group C.

AFCON winner Kenneth Omeruo wants Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen to experience the thrill of the FIFA World Cup.

Source: Getty Images

Omeruo dreams big for Osimhen

AFCON winner Kenneth Omeruo has expressed that Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen deserves to play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup and experience the thrill of the tournament.

According to Complete Sports, the Nigeria international stated that only those who have attended the World Cup can truly describe the unique feeling it brings.

The former Middlesbrough player also believes the Super Eagles can secure a convincing win against Zimbabwe in their World Cup qualifiers tomorrow. He said via Brila:

”A few players in the Super Eagles have been to the World Cup, they understand the importance and amazing atmosphere.

“For a player like Victor Osimhen, he has to be at the World Cup and experience it.

I have spoken to Osimhen and he knows how important the game against Zimbabwe is.

“The players are not going there (against Zimbabwe) to joke and I believe they will get six points from the two games.”

Kenneth Omeruo has featured for Nigeria in two FIFA World Cups (2014 and 2018).

Nigeria will face Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo tomorrow in their World Cup qualifiers.

Former Super Eagles captain Kenneth Omeuro wants Victor Osimhen to attend his first senior FIFA World Cup.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen wants World Cup action

The 2015 FIFA U17 World Cup winner said the dream of every youngster is to play at the senior FIFA World Cup.

According to Vanguard, the 26-year-old player is also yet to feature at the FIFA World Cup and he hopes to help the country avoid missing out on two consecutive editions.

The former CAF Youth Player of the Year said his teammates are determined to right their wrongs after a poor start that has left them in fifth position in a group of six. He said:

“We have to give everything; it is the dream of every youngster to be at the FIFA World Cup; mine is not an exception.

“I want to be there just like every other Super Eagles player. We are looking forward for the game against Rwanda to correct every mistake we have made during the past qualifiers. The team is going to be ready.

Ekong sends warning to Zimbabwe

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong fired a warning to the Warriors of Zimbabwe ahead of their World Cup qualifiers.

The President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa has promised the Warriors $150,000 if they beat Nigeria.

The Super Eagles got their first win of the qualifying series on March 21, 2025, putting two goals past the Amavubi at the Amahoro Stadium.

