Emmanuel Babayaro is not impressed with Chelsea's recent performances and has criticised a player

The former Nigerian international spent eight seasons with the London club between 1997 and 2005 before moving to Newcastle United

Chelsea are winless in their last four Premier League matches, and Babayaro has told a player to seek a transfer in January

Former Chelsea star Celestine Babayaro is concerned about Chelsea's recent performance in the English Premier League.

After their 2-1 win over Brentford on December 15, the Blues have failed to win any of their last four matches.

Chelsea managed a goalless draw away at Everton and then lost 2-1 to Fulham at the Stamford Bridge.

Celestine Babayaro has told Ben Chilwell to leave Chelsea. Photo: Mike Hewitt.

Source: Getty Images

Enzo Maresca watched haplessly from the stands as his boys were beaten 2-0 by the relegation-threatened Ipswich Town.

They also failed to hold on to their first-half lead against Crystal Palace as Jean-Philippe Mateta netted late in the game, forcing the visitors to share the spoils.

Babayaro criticises Ben Chilwell

Former Chelsea left-back Babayaro seems unimpressed with Ben Chilwell's contribution to the squad.

He urged the English footballer to consider playing elsewhere and told him to seek a transfer in the January transfer window.

Chilwell has made 107 appearances at the London club since joining Leicester City in the summer of 2020.

He has dropped down the pecking order under manager Enzo Maresca this season, and Babayaro wants him to leave the Blues.

The former Super Eagles star said via Chelsea News:

“In terms of players who might need to look at moving on, I’m looking at Ben Chilwell. I love him – he’s actually one of my favourite left-backs. But he can’t seem to get himself fit.

“He’s the sort of person who I’m looking at, who probably needs to think about his career.

“You know, he’s not as young as he once was, so he’s got to be thinking, if I’m not getting games here, I need to move."

Mikel criticises Nicolas Jackson

Meanwhile, Mikel Obi has continued to criticise striker Nicolas Jackson, who seems to be struggling in front of goal, Tribal Football reports.

The club legend is not impressed with the Senegalese striker, who has missed a handful of chances this season.

Mikel had been a staunch critic of the striker and has urged the manager to bring in fresh strikers like Victor Osimhen or Victor Gyokeres.

He does not have confidence in the forward to deliver titles to the the team, although Mikel admitted that the striker is good on the ball.

Osimhen had been on Chelsea's radar since last year and was on the verge of signing a deal before negotiations collapsed on the final day of the summer transfer window.

Also, the Blues were leading the race to land Gyokeres from Sporting CP, but the rumours have gone quiet about their interest in the Swedish forward.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chelsea seem to have backed out on their pursuit of Nigerian international Victor Osimhen.

The Blues are in the market to shop for strikers as fans continue to criticise striker Nicolas Jackson.

Osimhen remains on the radar of several top clubs across Europe.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng