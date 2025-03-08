Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr played a frustrating 2-2 draw against Al-Shabab in the Saudi Pro league

The result leaves Al-Nassr fourth and out of AFC Champions League places with 10 games left in the season

Ronaldo had a funny moment with a Turkish social media sensation who resembles him

Cristiano Ronaldo has got jokes and he doesn't shy away from poking fun at people but in a friendly manner as he did with his lookalike who attended his last game.

Ronaldo played 71 minutes during Al-Nassr’s frustrating 2-2 draw against Al-Shabab before he was substituted and replaced by Colombian forward Jhon Duran.

Cristiano Ronaldo speaks to Wesley before the Portuguese superstar was substituted. Photo by Fayez Nureldine/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

He was pivotal in a dramatic first half where Al-Nassr scored two late goals in the additional minutes to go into the halftime with a 2-1 lead, having conceded a minute from the end of normal time.

The result leaves Al-Nassr in fourth place, three points behind third-placed Al-Qadsiah and out of the AFC Champions League places with 10 games left in the season.

Ronaldo jokes with lookalike

Turkish social media personality Gokmen Akdogan is popular due to his resemblance to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, which the Portuguese is aware of.

He is in Saudi Arabia to further boost his social media presence by creating football and funny content.

Cristiano Ronaldo looks on during Al-Nassr's 2-2 draw against Al-Shabab. Photo by Mohammed Saad/Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

As seen in a viral video on social media, Ronaldo was seen joking with Akdogan during the warmup ahead of Al-Nassr's draw against Al-Shabab.

“Bro, you don’t look like me. You don’t look like me. You’re very ugly,” Ronaldo told Akdogan after jogging to his side on the touchline of the Al Awwal Stadium.

“You are the best. You are the best, bro. You are the best,” Akdogan replied, smiling throughout the exchange.

Ronaldo reaches new milestone

Ronaldo is football's recognised top scorer with 926 goals and counting but reached an important milestone that proved his sacrifice and dedication to the sport.

As noted by BR Football, the former Real Madrid star scored 463 goals before turning 30 and has matched that tally with another 463 goals and counting since he turned 30.

His reaction to Al-Nassr's full-time post with “we will keep fighting” generated mixed reactions. Some fans hailed his mentality, while others made fun of him.

@MessiTribute replied:

“What are you fighting for at this point, Cristiano? You led Al Nassr to 4th place, 10 points from the top, another trophyless season is coming to an end.”

@RareRigel replied:

“It's great to see such determination! The strength of a community is essential for driving change and overcoming challenges. Let's keep pushing forward and supporting each other in our efforts! Together, we can make a difference.”

@zaeemalgarn replied:

“Fight for what? Game over, crist, just try another tournament!”

Ronaldo tops list of best-paid athletes

Legit.ng previously reported that Ronaldo was the best-paid athlete of 2024, with reported earnings of over $ 260 million, with 100 million coming from his salary.

Basketball star Stephen Curry tanks second while boxing legend Tyson Fury ranks second, with Ronaldo's arch-rival Lionel Messi in fourth place ahead of LeBron James.

