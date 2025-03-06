Cyriel Dessers has shown why he deserves a national team invite ahead of the forthcoming World Cup qualifiers

The Nigerian international was on the scoresheet as Scottish club Rangers defeated Fenerbahce right there in Istanbul in the Europa League

Dessers found the back of the net on three occasions in the encounter, but two of his goals were chalked off for offside

Nigerian international Cyriel Dessers was on the scoresheet as Scottish club Rangers defeated Fenerbahce at the Ulker Stadium on Thursday night.

The 30-year-old registered his 21st goal of the season when he netted against Jose Mourinho's side in an intense Europa League tie.

Dessers opened the scoring as early as the 6th minute after a mix-up in the home team defence allowed the Super Eagles star to tuck home.

Cyriel Dessers was on the scoresheet as Rangers defeat Fenerbahce. Photo: Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

Fenerbache failed to clear the danger on the edge of their own box, Diomande took advantage, and then Dessers got the ball on target from a tight angle.

Although it looked like it was cleared on the line, the technology showed that the ball had crossed the line, as they took the lead in Istanbul, Sky Sports reports.

Fenerbahce drew level in the 30th minute when Alexander Djiku found the net after Rangers failed to clear a corner, making it 1-1.

Twelve minutes later, Vaclav Cerny restored the lead for the visitors and then Dessers thought he had made it 3-1 in the 51st minute.

Goalkeeper Raskin parried a shot straight into the striker's path, and he made no mistake. However, after a lengthy VAR review, the goal was chalked off for an offside.

Guardian reports that it was the same scenario in the 58th minute when another of his efforts was ruled out for offside.

The third goal would eventually come as Cerny completed his brace with another fine finish in the 81st minute.

With his goal and then two strikes that were ruled out for offside, Dessers is a strong contender for the Super Eagles No.9 shirt.

Dessers to battle Osimhen for No.9 shirt

After 21 goals this season, the forward is one man who can go head-to-head with Osimhen for the striking position.

The former Genk striker is named in Eric Chelle's 39-man provisional list for the forthcoming matches.

Cyriel Dessers could battle Victor Osimhen for the Super Eagles striking position. Photo: Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles risk missing out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup should they drop points against Rwanda and Zimbabwe

Dessers has earned 6 international caps and has registered two goals to his name.

Chelle to drop Boniface and Chukwueze?

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bayer Leverkusen forward Victor Boniface and AC Milan star Samuel Chukwueze could be dropped by Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle.

Chelle is expected to trim down his squad to 23 and reports have it that the manager is taking desperate measures to earn all six points in the crucial World Cup qualifying matches this month.

Reports claim Boniface and Chukwueze might not make the final shortlist.

Nigeria travel to Kigali for a March 21 date against the Amavubi, before hosting the Warriors four days later.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng