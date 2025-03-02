Osimhen Scores Cheeky Goal in Galatasaray’s Clash Against Kasimpasa, Video

Victor Osimhen scored his 15th league goal of the season after giving Galatasaray the lead versus Kasimpasa on Sunday

The Super Eagles forward scored the opener against Kasimpasa with a cheeky penalty

Osimhen is the leading goalscorer for Galatasaray this season with 21 goals in all competitions

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen continued his impressive form for Galatasaray, scoring a cheeky goal to help his side secure a crucial win against Kasimpasa on Sunday.

The Nigerian forward opened the scoring with a well-placed penalty, taking his tally to 15 league goals for the season.

Victor Osimhen scored his 15th league goal of the season to give Galatasaray the lead away at Kasimpasa. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen’s latest strike further cements the 26-year-old forward’s position as Galatasaray’s top scorer, with 21 goals in all competitions, Transfermarkt reports.

The goal, executed with sheer confidence, saw Osimhen send the Kasimpasa goalkeeper the wrong way before calmly slotting the ball into the net.

The Super Eagles forward’s composure and technique highlighted why he remains one of the most clinical forwards in European football.

Galatasaray’s title push gains momentum

Osimhen’s goal played a crucial role in Galatasaray’s push for the league title, ensuring they kept up their momentum in the race for domestic glory.

Okan Buruk’s team dominated possession for most of the first half, creating multiple chances, but struggled to break down a resilient Kasimpasa defense.

However, Osimhen’s brilliance in front of goal proved to be the difference, as his penalty set the tone for Galatasaray’s eventual triumph.

Galatasaray are looking to extend their lead against fiercest rivals Fenerbahce to nine points although they have played one game more than Jose Mourinho’s team.

Osimhen’s goal-scoring ability on show

Since joining Galatasaray, Osimhen has been a standout performer, consistently finding the back of the net.

Victor Osimhen is Galatasaray's leading goalscorer this season with 21 goals in all competitions. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian forward’s 15th league goals make him one of the most prolific strikers in the division, while his total of 21 goals in all competitions showcases his remarkable attacking instincts.

With the season reaching its decisive stages, Osimhen’s form will be crucial in determining Galatasaray’s fate in the title race.

The Nigerian’s ability to score in important matches has earned him praise from fans and pundits alike, solidifying his reputation as a top-class forward.

Man United drop plans to sign Osimhen

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Manchester United has stepped away from their pursuit of Osimhen, despite his impressive goal-scoring form on loan at Galatasaray.

The 26-year-old forward has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for several seasons, but it now appears the Red Devils are exploring alternative options.

Man United have struggled for goals this campaign, ranking among the bottom half of the Premier League’s scoring charts following the failures of their attackers this campaign.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng