European football clubs are bracing up for the summer transfer window before the 2025/26 season

Some top footballers are in the final months of their contracts and will be free agents in the summer

Mohamed Salah leads the African free agents, and the list also includes two Super Eagles defenders

Some top football stars will be free agents this summer and could be signed by top clubs for free, as their contracts will expire in the summer unless they renew with their current clubs.

Clubs are already battling for the signatures of some of these stars, while their current clubs are making efforts to tie them down to permanent deals to avoid losing them for free.

Mohamed Salah will be a free agent this summer unless he renews his Liverpool contract. Photo by Joe Prior.

Source: Getty Images

Mohamed Salah is the biggest African star whose contract runs out in the summer and could be on the move if Liverpool are unable to convince him to sign a new deal.

Legit.ng looks at 10 Africans whose contract expires this summer, including two Super Eagles stars, as first called by Africa Foot.

Africans who would be free agents

1. Mohamed Salah

Salah is one of the biggest African stars in Europe at the moment and is having a fantastic season at Liverpool as the Reds battle to win the Premier League and UEFA Champions League. He has 30 goals and 22 assists in all competitions this season.

However, his contract expires in the summer, and there is no agreement on a new deal. Last summer, Saudi Arabia tested Liverpool’s resolve with a £150 million offer, which was swiftly rejected. It'd be interesting to see how the situation unfolds.

2. Ola Aina

Super Eagles defender Aina has been one of the best right-backs in the Premier League this season, helping Nottingham Forest to third on the league table and into that FA Cup quarter-final.

His contract runs out in the summer, and a new deal has yet to be agreed even though there is optimism on both sides that a new deal will be signed. Manchester City attempted to sign him in January to replace Kyle Walker, but Forest rebuffed them.

3. Bright Osayi-Samuel

Super Eagles and Fenerbahce defender Bright Osayi-Samuel will likely leave the Turkish club after failing to sign a new contract, with reports claiming he wants a move to England. Jose Mourinho, despite his efforts, has not been able to convince the right-back.

Super Eagles star Bright Osayi-Samuel is expected to leave Fenerbahce this summer. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

4. Thomas Partey

According to Goal, Partey is expected to leave Arsenal this summer when his contract expires, with the club exploring other options and the player attracting interest from other clubs. His time at the club has been hampered by injuries, but he delivered when available.

5. André-Franck Zambo Anguissa

Napoli and Cameroon midfielder Zambo Anguissa’s contract expires in the summer, and Napoli are willing to offer him a new deal. The player is also reportedly happy in Naples and has become a key figure for Antonio Conte this season.

Others: Tariq Lamptey, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Kreppin Diatta, Reinildo Mandava, Abdel Abqar.

Liverpool targets Salah's replacement

Legit.ng reported that Liverpool eye a Super Eagles star as Mohamed Salah’s replacement if he leaves Merseyside when his contract expires in the summer.

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman is seen as an ideal replacement, with the CAF Best pushing to leave Atalanta this summer amid a spat with Gasperini.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng