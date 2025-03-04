Victor Boniface has got the backing of Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso after an outburst with Emiliano Buendía

The former Union SG player has played 14 matches, scoring 7 goals and making 1 assist in the 2024/25 German Bundesliga

Alonso stated that the incident will likely not lead to any major consequences for the Nigeria forward, who has faced limited playing time

Xabi Alonso has downplayed the confrontation between Victor Boniface and teammate Emiliano Buendia during their Bundesliga win.

The Super Eagles forward angrily lashed out at Buendia after both players got in each other’s way while attempting a shot in their 4-1 victory against Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 24-year-old is facing criticism from fans who believe he overreacted, while the former Real Madrid star insisted the ball belonged to the goal-poacher.

Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface has received support from Xabi Alonso following the backlash over his confrontation with a teammate. Photo by: Christian Kaspar-Bartke.

Source: Getty Images

What transpired between Boniface and Buendía?

Victor Boniface and Emiliano Buendía were brought on as substitutes in the match between Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt.

According to Dailypost, Leverkusen had already scored all four goals before both players were introduced.

The Argentine appeared frustrated after the Nigerian striker attempted to convert his miscued shot in the box.

Tensions escalated when Boniface confronted and shoved Buendia, who was upset and protesting per Ghanaweb.

Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso has played down the confrontation between both players. He said via Tribuna:

"I spoke with Boni; I don't have all the details, but Boni wanted to shoot, it can happen.

We don't want to make something big out of something so small. We're staying calm. On Monday we'll keep going again."

The club's managing director, Simon Rolfes, stated that Boniface's push was unnecessary. He said via Mirror:

"We want a team that's 'alive,' but Boni doesn't need to push him away.

Victor Boniface came on as a substitute in Leverkusen's win against Frankfurt last Saturday. Photo by: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Boniface's performance affected by failed transfer deal

Since the failed Al-Nassr transfer deal, Boniface has struggled to make the starting XI due to injury and the form of Patrik Schick.

According to Punch, Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso is confident that the Nigeria striker will fight for his place in the team despite almost leaving the club to join Saudi Premier League giants Al Nassr in January.

He said via ESPN:

"I always have trust [in him].

"It was an important moment for him after his injury.

The [transfer] situation was a bit strange, unpleasant, and it was important that he felt important again and felt the love of the fans. That's important for the mind."

Leverkusen would have received €60m—€10m more than their asking price of €50m—if the transfer had been successful.

Premier League clubs chase Boniface

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface is on the radar of Premier League clubs Newcastle United and West Ham.

The Hammers have struggled to score goals in the 2024/25 season, netting only 30 in the Premier League—one of the lowest totals in the league.

Newcastle United are reportedly looking to replace the Super Eagles striker with Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak.

