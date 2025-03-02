NBA star with Cameroonian roots Joel Embiid is Africa’s highest-paid athlete with $58 million in earnings

African athletes continue to dominate the global sports scene, but when it comes to earnings, the rankings tell an interesting story.

Despite their impressive performances, Nigerian football stars Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman did not make the list of Africa’s highest-paid sports personalities in 2024.

Instead, the top earners feature a mix of football and basketball players, with the Saudi Pro League and the NBA playing key roles in shaping the financial landscape.

Africa’s top 5 highest-paid sports stars in 2024

1. Joel Embiid (Cameroon) – NBA’s African King

Global Ranking: 31st

Earnings: $58 million

Salary: $48.4 million

Endorsements: $10 million

Philadelphia 76ers’ star Joel Embiid leads the list as Africa’s highest-paid athlete.

The Cameroonian center’s massive NBA contract and lucrative endorsements put him ahead of his peers.

Embiid’s marketability and dominance on the court continue to make the Cameroonian-born star one of basketball’s top global figures.

2. Mohamed Salah (Egypt) – Africa’s Football Icon

Global Ranking: 38th

Earnings: $55 million

Salary: $35 million

Endorsements: $20 million

Liverpool’s Egyptian superstar, Mohamed Salah, remains the highest-paid African footballer.

The 31-year-old forward’s substantial wages at Liverpool, coupled with major sponsorship deals from global brands, keeps him among the elite earners.

Despite his absence from the Saudi Pro League’s big-money contracts, Salah’s endorsements continue to elevate his total earnings.

3. Riyad Mahrez (Algeria) – The Saudi Pro League’s Big Earner

Global Ranking: 44th

Earnings: $52 million

Salary: $50 million

Endorsements: $2 million

Former Manchester City and Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez became one of the highest-paid African athletes after securing a lucrative move to the Saudi Pro League.

Although his endorsement deals are relatively lower, his enormous salary ensures his place on this exclusive list.

4. Sadio Mane (Senegal) – Senegal’s Golden Boy

Global Ranking: 67th

Earnings: $45.5 million

Salary: $43 million

Endorsements: $2.5 million

Another former Premier League star, Sadio Mane, follows Mahrez as one of Africa’s top earners.

After his move to the Saudi Pro League, the Senegalese forward saw a significant rise in his earnings, solidifying his place among the continent’s financial elite.

5. Pascal Siakam (Cameroon) – Basketball’s Hidden Gem

Global Ranking: 81st

Earnings: $42 million

Salary: $40 million

Endorsements: $2 million

Indiana Pacers’ forward Pascal Siakam rounds out the top five, making him the second Cameroonian basketball player on the list.

While he may not be as globally recognised as some football stars, his impressive NBA salary ensures he remains one of Africa’s highest-paid athletes.

The absence of Osimhen and Lookman

Despite their outstanding performances in European football, Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman failed to make the top five.

The Super Eagles stars' earnings, while significant, do not yet match the astronomical salaries offered in the NBA or Saudi Pro League.

As both Nigerian players continue to establish themselves, a move to a high-paying league or major endorsement deals could see them break into future rankings.

